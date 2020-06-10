Police will be safer and better if their communities trust them. Trust doesn’t come from the barrel of a gun, no matter what the old Western movies seem to say.
There are some simple ways to reduce police violence that are in the hands of local elected leaders, mostly mayors and county commissioners.
Eight Can’t Wait is a data-driven list developed in 2015 by the White House Police Use of Force Taskforce. Implementation could reduce police involvement in killings by 72 percent nationwide, a long stride toward protecting both citizens and police.
The eight policies are simple:
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds.
- Require de-escalation.
- Require warning before shooting.
- Exhaust all other means before shooting.
- Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers.
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles.
- Require use-of-force continuum.
- Require comprehensive reporting each time an officer threatens or uses force.
There is a ninth step. Mayors, sheriffs and other municipal chief executives can set these policies immediately, without the need to change laws, union contracts or budgets. All it takes is the political will to do so. Anyone committed to change in policing should take one more step and elect local officials who would make the policies and demand accountability to ensure fair and effective law enforcement.
Police practices in Blaine County’s communities have long emphasized service. Much of that community policing attitude was begun by Jerry Seiffert, Ketchum mayor and police commissioner from 1975 to 1988 (Seiffert now works at the Idaho Mountain Express). It has been continued by mayors, city councils and county sheriffs in the years since.
While building a full-time police department, Seiffert made sure all police officers were trained in law enforcement best practices by the FBI. He also demanded, from chief on down, that Ketchum police be the city’s goodwill ambassadors to local business owners, residents and tourists.
Blaine County and its cities today are examples of places with elected officials who take community policing seriously.
Eight Can’t Wait has been completely adopted by San Francisco and Tucson. Other cities should begin immediately to do the same.
Voters who want appropriate and fair policing must pay attention to the policies of local elected officials. When citizens know and trust their police, those citizens will have officers’ backs rather than hoping for their demise.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo knew his officers didn’t have to stop vandalism or rioting because he trusted that the city’s residents would. He has been right and Houston’s recent demonstrations have been relatively peaceful in the midst of a large enforcement presence. Avecedo himself marched with protestors.
Nine steps in the same direction for every police force in America should begin now.
If you look at the stats from Chicago for the first 6 months of this year, 1300 people have been shot and 5 of those involved the police, the police are not the problem. If you look at the last five years nation wide the police shoot about 1000 people and about 1/3 are black and 2/3 are white, that isn't a racism problem. Almost every video that comes up shows someone who is RESISTING arrest with the police. What are the options for an officer to take someone into custody that is RESISTING arrest, taser, choke hold ? The police need a raise in pay and more tools to help them with the job they do.
A simple google search will tell you that White Americans are roughly 2/3 of the total US population and Black Americans are roughly 1/6 of the population. With your own numbers, you've only managed to prove that Black Americans are twice as likely to be shot than White Americans.
Please, do your research. American lives are at stake.
And please, Mt. Express, although I deeply defend the First Amendment, this misinformation needs a response before posting.
There wasn't any miss information in my post and lets look at some more. Why is it that 1/6th of the population commits 67% of all the juvenile crime ? Why does anyone have the right to resist arrest ? Everyone of these choking instances involve some saying I am not going to jail today.
#10...Ban Tasers
#11 Ban people from breaking the law... oh, wait a second that may have been done but its hard to tell.
Breonna Taylor was sleeping. Is sleeping against your laws?
I do trust the law enforcement departments - local, county and state here in Blaine and back East where I reside. I thank them for choosing law enforcement as a profession.
Did you trust "former Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Rene Rodriguez?"
"Rene Rodriguez, 41, was found guilty Nov. 22 of four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of rape."
How about this guy?
"Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter is under investigation for undisclosed reasons, the city announced on Wednesday. Gunter has been placed on paid administrative leave."
"Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter on Tuesday afternoon announced his retirement from the Police Department, citing needs to focus on family and personal health.
Gunter had been on paid administrative leave from the city since Jan. 31."
"Gunter was placed on leave in the wake of an Idaho State Police investigation, which is ongoing."
IME - How about an update on the ISP investigation?
two bad apples........
Are they Democrats? Asking for a friend.
To quote The Music Man, "Ya got trouble, my friend, right here,
I say, trouble right here in River City."
