The West’s once wide-open spaces are rapidly disappearing, paved into oblivion. If mountain towns are not to be destroyed by population pressures and fossilized planning, they must become innovative laboratories that produce smarter and more livable communities.

The researchers in these labs are going to have to use new math based on the fact that free parking is hugely expensive, something most people and many lawmakers don’t recognize.

U.S. citizens, whether they own a car or not, pay for the nation’s highways and city streets through federal, state and local taxes.

Load comments