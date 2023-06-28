The West’s once wide-open spaces are rapidly disappearing, paved into oblivion. If mountain towns are not to be destroyed by population pressures and fossilized planning, they must become innovative laboratories that produce smarter and more livable communities.
The researchers in these labs are going to have to use new math based on the fact that free parking is hugely expensive, something most people and many lawmakers don’t recognize.
U.S. citizens, whether they own a car or not, pay for the nation’s highways and city streets through federal, state and local taxes.
In sparsely populated towns, on-street parking and small lots surrounding businesses fill the need. However, more densely developed areas eventually find that free parking is a luxury and begin to question whether they can afford it.
Ketchum planners have determined that the town has plenty of parking, but that the price of parking may be getting in the way of increasing the supply of affordable workforce housing.
In Ketchum, middle- and low-income housing has been wiped out by high prices fueled by an influx of wealthy residents, conversion of long-term housing to short-term rentals, a nationwide housing shortage and rising interest rates.
The shortage is so deep that it has knocked supply-and-demand cycles out of whack. It could take decades for housing supplies to become affordable and fill the need.
City parking requirements also contribute to soaring housing prices. Parking adds between $30,000 and $60,000 to the cost of every new unit, according to the journalist Henry Grabar who wrote “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World.” The book was released in May.
He reported that more square footage is devoted to each car for parking than to housing for each person in the entire country. This observation should make government officials stop and think.
Opponents continue to assail Ketchum’s housing initiatives with protestations that new units will be unfairly “subsidized” by public funds.
No one ever shows up to protest the obvious subsidies for parking included in the city’s costs of paving, painting, signs, digital parking apps, enforcement of time limits and administration.
Instead, residents and business owners regularly show up to demand more free public parking.
With 93% of its workforce living outside Ketchum, the pressure to provide more parking is enormous. Mountain Rides buses relieve some of the pressure, but they can’t relieve all of it. This will require out-of-the-box thinking and more innovative solutions.
One solution may be to build the expense of parking into the personal costs of vehicle ownership instead of ladling it on to public budgets and housing developments.
State and local elected officials should consider devoting a portion of gas-tax and electric-vehicle revenues to development of parking structures, which is prohibitively expensive for small communities. They should also increase vehicle taxes and fees to reflect the true public cost of private vehicles.
With better funding, mountain towns could test programs for shared vehicles in new multi-family projects that could reduce the need for parking and the cost to develop new housing.
Residents need to understand the “new math” of parking. Otherwise, inaction could leave mountain towns with lots of parking and precious little life as parking displaces people.
