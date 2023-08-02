Ketchum is fast-tracking approval of changes to its downtown development ordinance intended to preserve and increase the number of residential units, encourage development of affordable housing and maintain a vibrant commercial core.
It should slow down. The speed of its push and opaque language in a proposed new ordinance could cause the city to fail to meet its goals.
The city took a plainly written eight-page temporary ordinance that the City Council approved last year, tucked it into a laundry list of other “housekeeping amendments” to other portions of its zoning code and turned the whole thing into 35 pages of impenetrable mush.
The pending expiration of temporary Ordinance 1234 that the City Council enacted on Oct. 17, 2022 has the city’s back against an impossible deadline.
Its replacement, Ordinance 1249, has been characterized as simply making the temporary ordinance permanent. That’s not entirely correct.
The replacement would water down the minimum residential densities in the Community Core required by the original temporary ordinance.
It looks like it would also lift a ban on lot consolidation that the city had deemed important to keep commercial property from becoming single-family home sites in what should be a high-density commercial core.
It would exempt some buildings from providing parking.
The rewrite is murky at best.
The single thing that remains clear in the new ordinance is the city’s insistence that there be no net loss of residential units on lots that are redeveloped.
The replacement ordinance is the result of allegations lodged against its predecessor and a 100-page “Commercial Demand Study and Feasibility Analysis” produced by consultants hired by the city that refutes some of the claims.
In the space of little more than a month since the end of June, an ad-hoc Technical Advisory Group of local development professionals, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council reviewed the analysis. In addition, the city held two “Open House” sessions for the public on a single day.
The city has scheduled a public hearing on the replacement ordinance on Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall before the Planning and Zoning Commission. The P&Z could vote on it that evening and quickly pass it up to the City Council for notice, hearing and a vote.
The march to approval is too rapid in the middle of a busy summer when residents are busy, distracted and less able to attend to affairs at City Hall.
Citizens should show up at the hearing and urge the city to do what it needs to do to slow things down and produce an easily understood ordinance.
The city will be better for it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Agreed. It is telling that the planning department is showing up the ignorance of the mayor and the council in their Aspenization program for Ketchum. We are fortunate to now have a planning director who knows what she is doing. This ordinance, which the mayor tried to illegally enact as an emergency ordinance, should be back burnered until after the Comprehensive Plan is updated and a comprehensive zoning code rewrite process begins based on the new Comp Plan. This Mayor and council seem to be in a rush to get their vision for the Aspenization of Ketchum in place as far as they can before the citizens get their opportunity to reject that vision.
Well said, pal. The Comp Plan MUST come before the new zoning code, which MUST CONFORM to the NEW Comp Plan Zoning Map. That's the rule.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Comp Plan process. In the election time frame the Mayor was not planning to do a new comp plan. A couple of months ago he agree to do an “audit” of the existing plan rather than a new plan. Buy the City Administrator has said in a public meeting that the City will do a full process. Hard to know who to believe. Given the huge shift in demographics since the last plan, my hope is the City is proactive at running a fully inclusive process. Given the history of this Mayor/Council, I would take the under bet on that. They will probably pursue their playbook of appearing to be inclusive while not being inclusive, with “focus groups” and self selected “surveys” designed to get to the outcome they are trying to engineer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In