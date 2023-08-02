Ketchum is fast-tracking approval of changes to its downtown development ordinance intended to preserve and increase the number of residential units, encourage development of affordable housing and maintain a vibrant commercial core.

It should slow down. The speed of its push and opaque language in a proposed new ordinance could cause the city to fail to meet its goals.

The city took a plainly written eight-page temporary ordinance that the City Council approved last year, tucked it into a laundry list of other “housekeeping amendments” to other portions of its zoning code and turned the whole thing into 35 pages of impenetrable mush.

