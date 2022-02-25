The response to the discovery of anti-Semitic imagery and racist graffiti on the tile walls of a bathroom at Wood River High School was swift and clear. When the school discovers the perpetrators, the consequences should be the same.
The Blaine County School District issued the strong and welcome statement, “We abhor and will not tolerate any student conduct that displays racism, anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind.”
The people who know the individuals who defaced the walls or helped plan it—and several surely do—should give their names to school officials and let them face the consequences.
School officials and the families of whoever did this should try to figure out what prompted the individuals to vandalize the walls with swastikas, the WWII Nazi emblem that stood for the murder of innocents.
Whatever punishment the perpetrators face should include some intensive education on the utterly condemnable and violent history of anti-Semitism and racism in the world and in the United States.
The school district is not obligated to publicly identify who defaced the school walls, but it should tell the public what consequences it will impose. Truly effective consequences would help the individuals understand the needless societal danger that hate inspires.
Knowledge of the consequences would help reinforce the community’s understanding that district officials and educators are committed to tolerance and inclusion for all students.
Knowledge of what influenced the individuals could help families and others in the community address and push back against those influences.
It is a shame that this happened in our valley. However, racism is insidious. It can pop up in surprising places and in unexpected ways.
It’s sad to say, but given events in other parts of the state and nation, and the pervasiveness of social media that sows hate, it probably should not be a surprise that hate showed up here in the work of clearly misguided and misinformed individuals.
The incident should prompt some soul-searching in the valley about what can be done to keep even the tiniest tendrils of racism from taking root here as the area grows.
A few local leaders have been vocal about the fact that members of the valley’s minority communities sometimes face verbal insults. Some face subtle and not-so-subtle discrimination in housing and employment.
A healthy community will have zero tolerance for racism. However, making it unacceptable means that the community must acknowledge that it exists, talk about it and come up with ways to increase understanding that it’s not OK.
Racism is about fear and resentment of what psychologists call “the other,” people who by belief, language, sexual identity or skin color are different from those who identify as “us.” In mountain towns that prize the outdoors, sports and connections to nature there should be no distinction. Mountain people are mountain people. Period.
The word should go out that the mountain people of Blaine County, Idaho, do not tolerate hate in any form.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
