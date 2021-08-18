The Sun Valley Music Festival last Saturday night did what too few local events manage to do outside of public schools. It brought together an enthusiastic audience that included Hispanics and whites in a joyous celebration of music.
Most performances are paid-admission only and some of the ticket prices exceed the ability of local workers of every ethnicity to afford them—especially families.
The music festival at the Sun Valley Pavilion is free for people who arrive early enough to snag an available seat and those who sit on the lawn under an elevated sound system with the performance broadcast on a jumbo outdoor screen.
The audience for the festival’s pops concert that featured the Villalobos Brothers brought more than 2,000 people to a packed Sun Valley Pavilion and the largest lawn crowd of the summer.
The brothers, Luis, Alberto and Ernesto grew up in Xalapa, a city in the state of Veracruz in Mexico. From childhood, they trained as classical violinists first in Mexico and then in American and European schools of music.
After studying and performing classical works, they returned to Mexico, joined up with guitarist Humberto Flores and began to compose works that combine folk music of Veracruz with their own creative synthesis of instrumentals and vocals.
Some lyrics are humorous while others are touching stories of struggle and migration.
People with Hispanic roots make up 25% of Blaine County’s population. Local businesses in every sector of the economy are heavily dependent on Hispanic workers and growing numbers of businesses are Hispanic-owned.
Even so, bringing together large numbers of residents of diverse backgrounds in culture-spanning events outside of workplaces is too infrequent.
The Villalobos Brothers did it. They infused the festival symphony with virtuosity and energized the post-concert dance party with driving rhythms under an orange crescent moon.
They delivered the message of their music, as described by Luis.
“We are not only Mexicans or Americans or Catholic or Jews or Muslims or blue, red musicians,” he said. “We are one big family. One big human family.”
The message was easy to understand delivered in the common language of music. It was music we would be lucky to experience again.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
