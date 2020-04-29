More testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus are what public health experts say is needed before businesses can reopen, before people safely can go back to their jobs and before the economy can rebound.
President Trump signed a bill last week with $25 billion for testing and tracing contacts of infected persons. It leaves the nation months away from serious testing on the ground. It’s not enough.
Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Romer estimates that the nation needs $100 billion to test every American once every two weeks. He also thinks it would be a bargain compared to the $500 billion a month it is costing to remain closed.
Even to receive $11 billion for testing alone contained in last week’s bill, states and localities must draft plans to show how they will use funds and increase testing. Fifty states will have 50 plans. Fifty states will get 50 separate responses from the federal government before they can act.
The bill’s cumbersome provisions on testing are the very definition of bureaucracy.
Passing the testing buck to the states, which are not equipped for the job, has got to stop. This is a role for a centralized government, the federal government. It’s why the founding fathers created it.
Tests and equipment for testing have been in short supply since COVID-19 was detected in Blaine County in March and left it with one of the highest infection rates in the nation. The new bill won’t safely revive our mountain resort economy and put people back to work.
It will, however, put every state on a roller-coaster of business openings and closures that will rise and fall with new cases of the virus. That will damage citizens’ health and dash hopes of economic recovery.
The bill leaves local physicians and health department officials to say only that getting everyone tested—even those who cannot afford it—is “a priority.” A priority is not a test for COVID-19. It is a terrible consequence of inexcusable inaction on the part of the delusional President Donald Trump and his lackeys.
Employees of local businesses do not want to go back to work in unsafe conditions. Business owners do not want to risk the lives of employees or customers.
Plans and priorities will not stop the utter economic disaster engulfing the nation and the Sun Valley area. Only funding, fast manufacturing and delivery of enough tests will make it safe to reopen and get business under way again.
