Conspiracy theories and misinformation fill the air and electronic device screens about the dangers posed by nefarious opponents to our health, our pockets and our freedoms. What was just talk in service of political advantage is morphing into an increasing likelihood of physical violence.
After a year of misinformation about COVID-19, vaccines, Joe Biden’s election and conspiracy theories too numerous and wild to mention, it is easy to miss that much of it is just a grift.
Grifters rely on skill and wits rather than physical violence to steal. Targets respond by ignoring their common sense and experience. Instead, trust in the messenger becomes strong enough such that people are willing to hand over their loyalty, their votes and even their money in support of the grift.
People like Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Alex Jones’ “Infowars” and Steve Bannon’s “War Room” share a delivery style that exudes absolute confidence in what they say. Fact checking, nuance and qualification are not in their tool kit. Boldness in asking for money is.
More than a few politicians seem to have gone to the same school of misinformation fundraising. Topping last week’s list was Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. He is a doctor. He knows the misinformation about vaccines is false, but he keeps repeating it. Then he asks for $5 or $10 and an email so he can continue to protect his constituents against the terrifying non-existent threats he conjures up.
Politicians and pundits are not hurt by these tactics. They are not staying awake nights wondering what happened to relationships with their children. They are not grieving for the loss of their health, their wealth or their futures.
Ordinary people, ordinary families, are the ones suffering real emotional and physical damage from the misinformation that others pedal for money and fame. The Washington Post wrote recently about a West Virginia family torn apart because misinformation had led some members to reject caution and vaccinations despite the threat to other vulnerable family members.
Relationships aren’t the only victims. Dr. Anthony Fauci was visibly shaken during a Congressional hearing last week as he recounted the arrest in December of a heavily armed man who admitted that he was driving to Washington, D.C., to kill Fauci and other officials. Continuous lying about him “kindles the crazies,” Fauci warned.
Lies about public health, election fraud and critical race theory are also prompting death threats, obscene phone calls and constant harassment of non-celebrity citizens who quietly serve in medical, elected or public education positions. Their innocent family members suffer as well.
We must repair the damage done by misinformation. Follow the money. Compare claims made to real life experiences and research from credible sources. Don’t allow words to become the sticks and stones that can break bones and cause real pain.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In