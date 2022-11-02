Election endorsements are a tradition at the Idaho Mountain Express. We do what we hope every other voter does: read news accounts of campaigns, examine candidate websites and see candidates in action in local and televised debates.
We look for candidates who offer sensible solutions to real world problems, who are forthright and don’t take voters for granted by refusing to debate. We look for candidates for national offices with some experience at lower levels of government.
On specific issues, we endorse candidates who are pro-climate, pro-privacy and pro-choice on abortion. We reject candidates who indulge in discredited conspiracy theories about stolen elections. We reject candidates who support former President Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2024. Trump was twice impeached and helped instigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
We like candidates who understand that cutting taxes isn’t the sole solution to every problem and that a good economy requires investments in good schools, roads, and water and sewer systems. We respect candidates who want to find middle ground and refuse to be whipsawed by extremists.
To have a two-party system in this nation, we believe that representative bodies should be populated by representatives from both.
We withhold endorsements in races in which no candidate meets these standards.
With these in mind, here are endorsements for the mid-term election.
U.S. Senator, No endorsement: Incumbent Mike Crapo, R, repeats ad nauseam the idea that spending cuts are the snake oil that heals all wounds. He said he would support Trump for president again. Opponents lack experience in government.
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District: No endorsement. Incumbent Mike Simpson, R, refused to debate. He is a professional politician and supports Trump, which cancels the merits of his proposal to remove Snake River dams to restore salmon runs. Challenger and first-grade teacher Wendy Norman, D, has no government experience.
Governor: No endorsement. In his effort to overcome a primary challengers, incumbent Brad Little, R, licked the extreme right’s boots—and didn’t stop. Little refused to debate. Disappointing. Challenger and retired English teacher Stephen Heidt, D, hasn’t gotten enough traction to mount a serious challenge with his pro-choice views and calls for criminal justice reform.
Lt. Governor: Terri Pickens Manweiler, D. A trial attorney and certified mediator, she excoriated opponent and former House Speaker Scott Bedke, R, on his vote to ban abortions and criminalize doctors. In a debate, she noted that he ducked a vote on a bill that would jail librarians and didn’t “back the blue” when he supported HB 389 that squeezed cities’ funding for police and other services by reducing property taxes on new construction. Her skills and firm grasp of issues would help break the sclerotic grip of the GOP on the executive branch.
Secretary of State: Phil McGrane, R. The Ada County Clerk who trained as a lawyer is a shoo-in for the post that oversees elections in the entire state. He doesn’t subscribe to voter fraud theories and is committed to continuing Idaho’s secure and convenient elections. Opponent Shawn Keenan, D, has done little campaigning for the office.
State Controller: Brandon D. Woolf, R. The two other candidates for this three-term incumbent’s office did nothing except put their names on the ballot. Woolf has done an exceptional job as controller in launching the Transparent Idaho website where citizens can find how tax money is spent, dates of public meetings of state agencies and local public notices. His well-organized office pays the state’s bills and keeps the books. Woolf also serves on the State Land Board.
State Treasurer: Julie Ellsworth, R. The office of this one-term incumbent manages $12 billion a year. A former teacher, her qualifications are more political than challenger Deborah Silver, D, who is an experienced CPA. Ellsworth seems to have managed the state’s investments capably. Silver refused to debate. Thus, the nod goes to Ellsworth who is on the playing field.
Attorney General: Tom Arkoosh, D. He doesn’t have name recognition, but he has the legal chops, judgment and experience that his opponent, Raul Labrador, R, lacks. A former county prosecutor now in private practice, Arkoosh knows water law, is pro-choice, champions public schools and said he would offer legal advice to state officials based on law, not politics. This could help stop them from continuing to squander money on cases lost before they begin. He has support from both Democrats and Republicans who fear that without him the office would become radically political.
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Terry L. Gilbert, D. His experience as long-time classroom teacher and president of the Idaho Education Association make him the best qualified candidate for this open seat because he has lived the effects of poor state decisions on education funding. He opposes giving private schools access to public funding. Unlike opponent, Debbie Critchfield, R, who waffled on this critical issue in debate, he understands that this could kill public schools or leave them on life support.
Legislative District 26 State Senator: Ron Taylor, D. The 30-year firefighter opposes letting the Legislature call itself into special sessions, unlike his opponent Laurie Lickley, R, who voted for the power grab and then denied doing so in debate. Taylor is pro-choice, while Lickley excuses her vote to ban abortion and criminalize doctors who perform them with the ridiculous excuse that she never imagined that the Supreme Court would overturn the law that made abortion illegal. Taylor is a problem solver by trade and has an even temperament that will come in handy as a member of the minority in the Senate.
Legislative District 26 State Representative Position A: Ned Burns, D. His experience as the former mayor of Bellevue gives him a major edge in this race. He understands what working Idahoans and small towns are up against. Unlike his opponent, Mike Pohanka, R, he is pro-choice. He wants to install a state task force on human trafficking. He voted to return part of the state’s record surplus to taxpayers and wants to eliminate the grocery tax. He says that more mining for materials used in batteries will have to occur in Idaho to produce more electric vehicles and achieve energy independence.
Legislative District 26 State Representative Position B: Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, D. This district has been represented by Democrats for decades and must remain so if different views are to continue to exist in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature. Metzler Fitzgerald said she is determined to bring Republicans to the table to find common cause. Her affability, experience and success in advocating for rural communities and raising money for youth programs speak to her collaboration abilities. She and opponent Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, are both firmly pro-choice. Metzler Fitzgerald said she would protect public lands, adequately fund public schools and reduce property taxes by paying off school levies with state surpluses.
Idaho Constitutional Amendment SJR 102: Vote No. This is a power grab that would open the door to a full-time Legislature. The existing Constitution allows only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session and to determine what issues may be considered. The amendment would allow the Legislature to call itself into session and legislative leaders to determine the issues before it. Fox meet henhouse. This is an astoundingly bad idea.
Idaho Advisory Question: Vote Huh? This is a purely political, non-binding question. It’s a mystery why it’s on the ballot. It landed there courtesy of language tucked into a bill the Legislature passed in a September special session. The bill did three things: 1) Used a state surplus to refund $500 million to taxpayers, 2) increased education funding by $410 million, and 3) cut income taxes and enacted a flat tax of 5.8%. The question asked is, “Do you approve or disapprove?” Who doesn’t like more money? Voters can toss a coin or withhold judgment.
Ketchum Special Municipal Bond Election for $14 Million in Wastewater Revenue Bonds: Vote Yes. When equipment gets old, it needs to be updated. The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley are partners in the sewer plant that keeps the Big Wood River from becoming an open sewer. Equipment between 38- and 50-years-old needs to be replaced to keep the plant operating well. Rejection of the bond to be paid back with user fees would result in double-digit rate increases or, worst case, a building moratorium and a polluted river. The choice is obvious.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It would be helpful if reading the newspaper actually informed the electorate. But what passes for “reporting” by the IME is more akin to “regurgitation.” Case in point: the water treatment facility. Of course it needs to be replaced. But that is not what they are actually doing. They aren’t building a new modern facility. They are just replacing worn out stuff on a 40-50 year old system, and expanding its capacity to handle anticipated growth—despite the fact that it has 3x the capacity of current usage. The Council was never shown alternatives. Never asked to see any alternatives. How can that be good government? How can that be a process that the IME endorses? Clearly the IME is asleep at its post at holding power to truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In