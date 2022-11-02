Election endorsements are a tradition at the Idaho Mountain Express. We do what we hope every other voter does: read news accounts of campaigns, examine candidate websites and see candidates in action in local and televised debates.

We look for candidates who offer sensible solutions to real world problems, who are forthright and don’t take voters for granted by refusing to debate. We look for candidates for national offices with some experience at lower levels of government.

On specific issues, we endorse candidates who are pro-climate, pro-privacy and pro-choice on abortion. We reject candidates who indulge in discredited conspiracy theories about stolen elections. We reject candidates who support former President Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2024. Trump was twice impeached and helped instigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

