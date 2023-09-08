U.S. juries and judges just sent the message that Americans are serious about keeping their republic and will bring life-altering consequences down on the heads of those who try to take it by force.

They let the leaders of the insurrectionist Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and anyone who wants to imitate them know that ordinary Americans who peacefully serve on juries and judges who conduct legal proceedings will not tolerate violent domestic terrorists who try to bring down the U.S. government.

Last week, former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, 39, pleaded for mercy from a U.S. District Court judge.

