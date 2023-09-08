U.S. juries and judges just sent the message that Americans are serious about keeping their republic and will bring life-altering consequences down on the heads of those who try to take it by force.
They let the leaders of the insurrectionist Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and anyone who wants to imitate them know that ordinary Americans who peacefully serve on juries and judges who conduct legal proceedings will not tolerate violent domestic terrorists who try to bring down the U.S. government.
Last week, former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, 39, pleaded for mercy from a U.S. District Court judge.
He said, “I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.” A jury had found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy.
The charge is defined in federal law as conspiring to overthrow, put down or destroy the government by force. It includes attempts to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any U.S. law or to seize government property by force.
It is a law that has not been invoked since the Civil War.
Tarrio’s plea for mercy was outrageous given that he played a major role in organizing the assault that threatened to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and could have resulted in the imposition of martial law, and who knows what else, while then-President Donald Trump tried to keep his grip on power.
The judge sentenced Tarrio to 22 years in federal prison. Barring a successful appeal or a pardon, not only will Tarrio “lose” his 40s, but also his 50s. Rightly so.
However, even that may not be a sufficiently tough penalty for the crime in which he sought to undo more than 200 years of democracy.
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life on Jan. 6, 2021, as he confronted the surge of humanity that overwhelmed law enforcement officers. A handful of Trump supporters also died that day. One was shot and killed.
Some insurrectionists said they were hunting senators and representatives.
Tarrio, the fourth group leader to be convicted of seditious conspiracy, drew the stiffest penalty. Three others were sentenced to prison terms between 10 and 17 years.
So far, the government has charged 1,120 people who were part of the Jan. 6 attack; 790 have been convicted of various crimes and 330 cases are pending.
Many of those charged have blamed Trump’s call to be present for a “wild” time on Jan. 6 for their actions. Jurors and judges haven’t bought it.
Their message is clear: Every American is responsible for their own actions, and the courts will hold them accountable for efforts to bring down the government.
The question that remains is whether wannabe revolutionary zealots who sip the fuel of misinformation and the words of a delusional former president have gotten the message.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
Would you believe political prosecution and imprisonment is happing right here in Republican In Name Only controlled Idaho?
