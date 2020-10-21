Hailey’s stricter new orders on facemasks, social gatherings and penalties for violators are tough only when compared to the free-for-all in the rest of Idaho.

Compared to Canadian locales, the city’s penalties are puny and enforcement nonexistent. Hailey and other Wood River Valley cities need to take a page out of its northern neighbors’ playbooks or risk a disastrous pandemic winter.

The Hailey City Council last week said the city would clamp down on mask rebels and businesses that look the other way.

Violators will face fines of $100. Businesses must post health rules and refuse to do business with maskless customers or risk being ordered to shut down.

People who can’t tolerate masks for medical reasons must wear face shields.

The city limited indoor business occupancy to one person per 64 square feet. It also limited the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people with the same square footage limit.

Curiously, the city exempted grocery stores, schools, health-care facilities and nonprofits from crowd limits

If Hailey has any qualms about enforcing its tougher ordinance, it should look north. Canada’s Ontario province recently set fines for organizers of groups exceeding its crowd limits at $7,600.

One American who drove to the U.S. from Alaska and allegedly violated Alberta’s quarantine law now faces a $569,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

Hailey and other cities should issue citations to violators and make the penalties stick. No one has a right to threaten others’ lives by refusing to take precautions to rein in the rampaging pandemic.

