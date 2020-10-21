Hailey’s stricter new orders on facemasks, social gatherings and penalties for violators are tough only when compared to the free-for-all in the rest of Idaho.
Compared to Canadian locales, the city’s penalties are puny and enforcement nonexistent. Hailey and other Wood River Valley cities need to take a page out of its northern neighbors’ playbooks or risk a disastrous pandemic winter.
The Hailey City Council last week said the city would clamp down on mask rebels and businesses that look the other way.
Violators will face fines of $100. Businesses must post health rules and refuse to do business with maskless customers or risk being ordered to shut down.
People who can’t tolerate masks for medical reasons must wear face shields.
The city limited indoor business occupancy to one person per 64 square feet. It also limited the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people with the same square footage limit.
Curiously, the city exempted grocery stores, schools, health-care facilities and nonprofits from crowd limits
If Hailey has any qualms about enforcing its tougher ordinance, it should look north. Canada’s Ontario province recently set fines for organizers of groups exceeding its crowd limits at $7,600.
One American who drove to the U.S. from Alaska and allegedly violated Alberta’s quarantine law now faces a $569,000 fine and up to six months in prison.
Hailey and other cities should issue citations to violators and make the penalties stick. No one has a right to threaten others’ lives by refusing to take precautions to rein in the rampaging pandemic.
Why is it that nobody has any personal responsibility anymore ? What ever happened to personal rights and not infringing upon others ? If a private business wants to allow customers in without masks then an individual has the right to not patronize that business just the same as another individual has the right to go in and do business if they choose..... the Governments overreach is doing more damage to the people then the virus is. Have someone do your shopping for you or use curbside pickup if your that concerned about catching the virus. But as with most especially in this valley they are sheep and cattle and will do as they are told because that’s the herd mentality. Very nice of the Hailey City Council to raise property tax in august then turn around and enact this mandate that limits income potential for business owners....oh yes the city will want their tax money and doesn’t care that they tied the hands of business who are already struggling.... it is my choice, not yours nor the governments but mine to wear a mask or not. It is my choice to go out into public areas not yours nor the governments. There are plenty of alternatives to getting your supplies that doesn’t involve you going out in public but because you want to feel safe let’s take citizen rights away because it all about me.... well I for one am sick of catering to you and what you want and your willingness to take away from me to make to yourself feel good... selfish selfish people but that is society today... it’s the ME generation.....
laughable at best.....someone needs to get a real job
No one has the right to threaten other people’s lives....ah yes, let big brother take care of you. He knows best. Time for civil disobedience. Join CI4L!
CamasCovidiot
Get rid of speed limits
No rules or restrictions operating a vehicle
Decriminalize drunk driving
No employee protections in a workplace
No laws or hunting restrictions
No enforcement of any law
If everyone has all the “freedom” they want, no one will have any rights
