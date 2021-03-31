It’s time to make buying a gun enough of a hassle to discourage those who may want to do so in the heat of the moment.
America’s list of unsafe places is piling up along with the bodies of innocent victims. With 10 people killed by a lone shooter at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on March 22, Americans can’t even shop for groceries without wondering if they could be next.
It was the second mass murder in a week. The first took place in Atlanta, Ga., on March 16 when one man killed eight people in attacks at three spas.
Mass murder sites in America now include offices, retail and service businesses, schools, outdoor concert venues and theaters. What’s left?
Following both slaughters, friends and family members said they had been concerned about the alleged killers’ states of mind, but could do nothing to prevent them from buying or owning a gun.
America must make buying or owning a gun—any gun—a hassle of at least the order of getting a first-time driver’s license. All new gun owners should be screened for mental fitness and required to pass certified classes in gun handling, gun safety and the role of guns in society.
Just as every American must learn to qualify for a license to drive a car, those who wish to own guns should have to qualify to do so.
That idea is guaranteed to elicit the argument, “You can’t let the government make a list or it could come and get our guns.” That’s ridiculous. Hunters already have hunting licenses and states know who they are. Some states require background checks. Lists already exist.
Guns in the hands of the wrong people are the problem. The alleged killer in Colorado carried a 9mm handgun and an AR-556 “pistol,” which operates like a rifle and looks like a weapon of war. He passed a background check before he purchased the AR-556. It retails for about $900.
Congressional delegations from largely Republican states like Idaho should lead the way on this issue. They haven’t.
Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson have a long history of sitting silently by until the nation’s pain and anguish subside after every mass shooting. Then, when the murders recede into memory, they vote against sensible gun laws.
Crapo, Idaho’s senior senator, doesn’t even support a simple waiting period for the purchase of a firearm, according to his website.
In Idaho, most observers would say that expecting the state’s congressional delegation to back gun restrictions is like expecting fish to fly. However, unless these fish fly, Idaho will forever be part of the problem and bear bloody responsibility for every innocent who perishes.
Surely their lives are worth more than the $900 the Colorado shooter probably paid for his weapon of mass destruction.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Correct me if I am wrong. Colorado already enforces everything you want states to enforce. The store was even a no hun zone. So, why exactly can't you learn?
Shall not be infringed, go back to California you commie.
Limit gun ownership to those over 25 or 30. It is almost always young men who are responsible for these mass shootings. Yes, they might get guns illegally, but makli8ng it more difficult would likely cut down on a portion of the mass shootings. Anyone under the cut off age could be allowed to use a gun only with a parent or someone of age.
I've been threatened with a gun, twice, by a felon who's not supposed to have them. The local police couldn't care less.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In