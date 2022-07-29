The Blaine County Board of Commissioners didn’t start a squabble over how undocumented immigrants charged with crimes are handled.

Neither did the Blaine County Sheriff, who vented on social media and defended his office’s acceptance of $14,000 in federal reimbursements for detention of undocumented criminal offenders.

Neither did the citizens who questioned acceptance of the money and used stories of fear within the local immigrant community to bolster their objection.

Load comments