The Blaine County Board of Commissioners didn’t start a squabble over how undocumented immigrants charged with crimes are handled.
Neither did the Blaine County Sheriff, who vented on social media and defended his office’s acceptance of $14,000 in federal reimbursements for detention of undocumented criminal offenders.
Neither did the citizens who questioned acceptance of the money and used stories of fear within the local immigrant community to bolster their objection.
Congress started the squabble and only Congress can end it.
To say that the U.S. immigration system is broken today is like saying that the sun came up. Ho hum, nothing new there.
If the system were not broken, ordinary Americans would understand and could explain how the system works.
If the system were not broken, potential immigrants would understand the mechanics of admission to the country, work permits and paths to citizenship.
If the system were not broken, employers would understand and use processes to employ foreign workers that they may need.
If the system were not broken, refugees seeking asylum would not be stuck in limbo for years until understaffed immigration courts get around to hearing their cases.
If the system were not broken, most undocumented persons would not enter the U.S. illegally. They wouldn’t gamble small fortunes and their lives on criminal smugglers or deadly journeys in a quest for a better life. They would not live in fear of deportation or be exploited by people who profit from their labors.
Immigration is a football in a chaotic political game that produces more losers than winners.
The football gets passed from each president’s administration to the courts and back again. The courts shut down the worst of the Trump administration’s draconian measures at the nation’s border with Mexico. The Biden administration’s border policies await review by the U.S. Supreme Court in December.
Big agriculture in Idaho benefits from undocumented workers and so do consumers who buy their products. Local businesses in the Wood River Valley benefit from these workers along with the visitors and residents that they serve.
Even so, Idaho leaders and those from every other state continue to fail to create a workable immigration system.
Until they do, local leaders will squabble, grassroots organizations will allege abuse and undocumented workers will live insecure lives.
The Blaine County Commissioners and the Blaine County Sheriff can’t fix immigration and squabbling over $14,000 won’t fix it either.
Congress can fix immigration. Idaho has two U.S. Congressmen, Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher. It has two U.S. Senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. It’s their job to fix it and to stop the squabbling.
The Blaine County Board of Commissioners, the Blaine County Sheriff and activists should stop squabbling and join forces. They should put the issue squarely on Idaho’s congressional delegation and push hard for action by the officials who can get the job done.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
So now Biden is finishing Trumps wall, this president doesn't make any sense.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/dhs-announces-plan-to-close-holes-in-border-wall/
When Trump said he wanted to build a wall he was labeled a racist, so Biden is now a racist. How does this idiot have an open border and finish the wall at the same time ?
How do you define an "open border"?
Asking Simpson, Fulcher, Crapo and Risch to fix immigration is about like asking the Pope to fix overpopulation. They got what they wanted with the Farm Worker Modernization Act. Green cards for their illegal help. A massive labor pool. Fixed wages. Subsidized housing for their help. Why would they rock the boat?
