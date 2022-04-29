Local small businesses and employees of those businesses need to form an association to represent their economic interests in workforce housing. They should become a squeaky wheel.
Otherwise, local workers who rotate the tires, make the pizzas, fix the plumbing and tune the skis won’t get a place in line for housing that becomes available until years from now—if ever.
Once upon a time, the main thing the local economy needed was marketing to attract more visitors. Today, local businesses need affordable employee housing to eliminate the labor shortages that are strangling them.
The Ketchum and Hailey city councils are scrambling to find and implement solutions. However, they hear little advocacy by or for the small businesses that are the beating hearts of their towns.
Small businesses will either insist on shaping solutions or settle for public officials who succumb to the temptation to shoot from the hip.
Monday’s meeting of the Hailey City Council was a case in point.
ARCH Community Housing Trust came before the council and asked approval to add 12 units to an existing eight-unit housing development. Four of the additional units were already earmarked for employees of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
In discussion before a vote on the addition, a member of the council asked if the city of Hailey could finance and reserve units for city employees. The trust representative seeking city approval said it could reserve an entire four-unit building.
Voila! No surprise. The Hailey Council approved the additional units unanimously.
Local government employees need housing as much as the next person, but they have a leg up when their employers, the mayors and city councils of the valley, control what gets built and what doesn’t.
It may seem like The Valley Chamber in Hailey would be the organization to advocate for workforce housing, but it can’t. Marketing is the primary mission of most chambers of commerce, and this one is no exception.
The fact that the chamber receives financial support from the city compromises its ability to present any viewpoints contrary to those of the elected officials who control its funding.
If anyone doubts this, they should check with former board members of the defunct Sun Valley-Ketchum Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
In 2010, elected officials eliminated its public funding and destroyed it after it engaged in controversial issues.
A former Sun Valley mayor famously, but accurately said, “The bottom line is we got the dough, and we’re going to make the rules.”
Without pushback from organized local employers and employees, government boards will serve their own housing-starved employees first, large organizations second and small businesses last.
The latter must become a squeaky wheel or resign themselves to rust in place.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In