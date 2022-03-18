It was tempting to think that Idaho politics couldn’t get any weirder. Then, the Legislature this week passed a draconian bill that would deprive women of any choice in deciding whether to continue a pregnancy.
A Legislature that has championed individual choice in matters of health measures, including masking and vaccines, which prevent and mitigate COVID-19, saw no problem in depriving women of the ability to get an abortion.
It saw no problem in giving a rapist and a rapist’s family the right to sue any health-care professional who provided an abortion to a rape victim.
It saw no problem in setting up a shame barrier that could be insurmountable for some women.
If the bill becomes law, the pregnant woman, the father, grandparents, siblings, aunts or uncles could sue any health-care provider who performed or induced an abortion. A suit could be filed up to four years after the abortion.
Damages to be collected in a successful lawsuit were set at a minimum of $20,000.
While the bill states that it would allow abortions in cases of medical emergencies, rape or incest, women could get an abortion only after reporting the rape or incest to a law enforcement agency and then giving a copy of the report to a physician who could then perform an abortion.
Senate Bill 1309 bill passed along party lines in both houses and is now on Gov. Brad Little’s desk.
Most legislators who supported the bill do not mention that they have taken two diametrically opposed positions in matters of personal choice.
The Republican majority in the House voted to prohibit government mask mandates to stop the spread of contagious diseases with a 46-24 vote. Supporters used the concept of individual liberty and the specter of mask-caused mental disturbances to trump public health.
The Republican majority in the Senate approved a bill that for one year would stop businesses from requiring employees to show that they had received the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
Under this bill, businesses also could not refuse to admit people to entertainment venues or public buildings, or to provide transportation based on vaccine status. Any business or government entity that did so could be charged with a misdemeanor and face fines of $1,000 per incident.
The bill calls the decision to receive a vaccination “a very personal and individual decision.” It states that individuals should not be discriminated against because of their decision.
Both bills are likely to get to the governor’s desk.
Yet, the Republican majority in neither house blinked when it came to shackling the liberty of women to decide whether to commit their bodies to the rigors of birthing or to end a pregnancy.
No supporter of the bill that could make most abortions illegal in Idaho anguished over discrimination against women or the punishment for healthcare professionals that provide abortions.
None insisted that the bill contain a virtual sermon about the personal nature of a decision to terminate a pregnancy.
No one mentioned liberty because pregnant women will have none.
In debate, supporters contended that the bill would save lives of the unborn. In debates about masks and vaccines that do save lives, supporters didn’t seem to give a whit about those lives.
If all these bills succeed, Idaho will ensure liberty for anti-vaxxers and mask rebels, but pregnant women will have none.
What a state.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
