Those begging, pleading and urging Idaho’s Republican legislative leaders to postpone the Legislature’s winter session should step back and reconsider.
Instead, they should demand that legislators who want to attend sign a “No Treatment” pledge before they attend the COVID-19 super-spreader event.
Instead of urging postponement and wringing their hands about infections, the governor, Democratic minority leaders, like-minded citizens and editorial writers should demand the pledge from every legislator who supports the session.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little called on fellow Republican leaders to delay meeting until spring when the rate of infections and hospitalizations are projected to slow as vaccinations mount.
House Speaker Scott Bedke emphatically rejected the request. Bedke told Boise State Public Radio, “I think there’s a lot of momentum with the status quo, and I think people will want to operate that way until they cannot.”
Until they cannot? Until they learn that touching a hot stove burns? Until they learn that driving into a brick wall at 60 mph kills?
We’re tired of calling on political leaders to lead through example and to protect others from this deadly virus. We’re tired of asking people who should know better to wear masks and stay away from others.
Instead, we call on the legislators who support this invitation-to-infection session to pledge to forgo treatment from overburdened doctors and to refuse to go to emergency rooms when they inevitably become infected.
We call on them to refuse to occupy a hospital bed and to refuse a ventilator by refusing to be admitted to a hospital. This will leave resources available for more deserving patients like members of the public who will become infected during legislative hearings.
Idaho should take a lesson from insurance companies. They know how to protect themselves. They will not pay out life insurance death benefits for people who fail to disclose that they participate in risky activities like skydiving, bungee jumping or scuba diving. Some health insurance companies charge smokers up to 50 percent more for premiums.
Legislators should check their policies. If exposing oneself and others to COVID-19 isn’t risky behavior, nothing is.
Bedke’s comments came after a legislative planning session in Boise where maskless, hand-shaking legislators engaged in the practices that spread the virus. Leaders set up no requirements for masks or testing, so legislators who meet in Boise will knowingly be engaging in risky behavior.
Fair is fair. Idaho legislators who want to walk the COVID-19 tightrope should do so without a net.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Let me give you some transparency.. I suffer with suicidal ideation. I would never do it, because I've made a commitment. My ideas, after seeing this token on our behalf, makes me have ideas about shooting myself in the face, on the capital's steps. You may think that's drastic, but I need to be heard! I need someone to show me humanity! My life is worth nothing, without it! Go ahead and judge, but please keep in mind, that a commitment not to end it, means I live in ideation hell for hours, and even days. Judge me, go ahead
(search>baby elephant CPR)
In San Fransisco they give free needles to addicts and 600 people die each year from drug overdose. In 2020 they have had 176 people die from Covid 19.
Maybe whoever put these expenditures in the Covid stimulus package that do nothing to really help Americans should walk a tight rope.
$25 Million for Pakistan gender programs
$1.4B for Asia Reassurance Initiative Act
$250M in Palestinian aid
$85M to Cambodia
$700M to Sudan
$135M to Burma
$130M to Nepal
$500 million to Israel (Repubs)
$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance (Dems)
$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts (Dems, that will put food on the table)
$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities (Dems, see comment above)
$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries (that no one can go to)
$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts (So the white privilege of the WRV have entertainment when they fly back East)
$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries
$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives (Because the rich get richer)
$9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses (Whaaaaat?)
$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers
$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program
The COVID relief package is part of a large omnibus spending bill that is so big congress had pass a continuing resolution to allow for enough time to print it and get it out for signing. What you are reciting is from the omnibus spending bill, not the COVID relief bill.
