The floodgates opened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision are drowning women in a sea of malpractice by state legislators. Elected officials should stay out of practicing medicine.

Since the high court ruled that women have no constitutional right to health care that involves abortion, states have rushed headlong into the arena of medicine.

Laws that threaten to criminalize health-care providers as a deterrent to abortion are having the effect of denying medical treatments for women, often at life-and-death moments.

