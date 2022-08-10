The floodgates opened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision are drowning women in a sea of malpractice by state legislators. Elected officials should stay out of practicing medicine.
Since the high court ruled that women have no constitutional right to health care that involves abortion, states have rushed headlong into the arena of medicine.
Laws that threaten to criminalize health-care providers as a deterrent to abortion are having the effect of denying medical treatments for women, often at life-and-death moments.
Vanity Fair magazine recently published a list of horrific consequences of the current patchwork of abortion-related state laws, which now vary from legality and protection of abortions to complete bans. The list included the following three examples.
- A Wisconsin woman had to wait after an incomplete miscarriage until the hospital, spooked by the state’s total ban on abortions, decided her health was threatened enough to allow doctors to stop the bleeding that she endured for 10 days.
- Women suffering ectopic pregnancies are being forced to travel to states where doctors do not have to fear legislators who don’t understand that some fetal tissue cannot develop into a baby but will become a toxic complication.
- CVS Health, the largest pharmaceutical provider in the country, is reportedly making women in some states prove that some prescriptions are not for abortions, even drugs used commonly to treat other conditions.
State legislators are practicing medicine without a license. Draconian laws that many states have passed reflect religious or philosophical beliefs about when life begins but seem to reflect little knowledge about the details of human reproduction, female biology, pharmacology or medical practices.
Legislators can’t accept, or do not want to admit, that children can have babies if they are raped, that pregnancy carries more health risks than abortion and that healthcare should not be reduced to a political win.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho over the medical practices the Legislature is trying to impose. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act of 1986 requires hospitals that receive federal funding—most of them—to provide all patients with life-saving treatment, including abortion, if necessary.
Idaho cannot predetermine what emergency decisions are justified or what decisions emergency doctors can make.
If doctors, pharmacists or any other providers injure someone’s health, they can expect to be sued for malpractice.
The same malpractice deterrent should be applied to state legislators when they try to practice medicine.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
