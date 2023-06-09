Idaho is in an awkward position when it comes to its attitude toward uses allowed on federal lands.
After more than a hundred years of insisting that public lands should be multiple use—logged, mined, leased for agriculture, fished, hunted, or sold into private hands—thousands of Idahoans are opposing wind-energy projects on lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, recently addressed the Lava Ridge Project and told the BLM, “Don’t do it.”
Shortly after he issued that advice, the BLM proposed a new rule that would allow it to lease its lands for conservation. The rule would put conservation on the same footing as other uses.
A howl immediately arose from the ranks of Republicans. They claimed that conservation leases would subvert existing uses and threaten access to public lands.
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, hastily drafted a bill to forbid the move.
Risch, Simpson, Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Russ Fulcher sent a letter to the BLM that called the rule a direct conflict with the congressional mandate to manage public lands for multiple use. Fulcher has taken no position on the proposed wind farms.
The others apparently see no inconsistency in positions that are polar opposites. They say they favor multiple uses but oppose large wind farms and conservation uses at the same time.
Idaho’s congressional delegation needs to step back and rethink this.
Of course, public access should be preserved. But it is easier to preserve access to lands leased for conservation than to believe the fiction that access remains on lands with oil-and-gas, mining or other industrial operations.
The conversion of expanses of sagebrush to lattices of roads, rights of way for high voltage power lines, mining pits and tailings piles is a de facto denial of public access.
Conservation leasing could be a useful tool in any quest to preserve access to federal lands and to ensure the continuation of traditional activities including grazing and recreation.
It would be a new arrow in the state’s quiver, which now contains only the bully pulpit and difficult legislative interventions.
The federal government owns BLM lands, not the states where they are located. The agency controls 12 million acres in Idaho, nearly a quarter of the state’s land area.
Nonetheless, Idahoans regard them as their own and take threats to them personally.
It rankles that the bulk of the electricity produced by the two proposed wind projects, Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls, likely would be sold to out-of-state utilities. Yet, Idaho would sustain the impacts of up to 700 wind turbines on up to 325,000 acres of BLM lands in Twin Falls, Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties if both projects are green-lighted.
Each turbine would be 740 feet tall. For comparison, the tallest building in Ketchum, the Limelight Hotel, is 55 feet.
It’s easy for Idaho to be smug about renewable energy. It already produces a lot.
According to the Energy Information Administration, Idaho ranks fourth in the nation for energy produced from renewable sources. A whopping 51% of the electricity generated here comes from hydropower. Renewable sources generate 75% of electricity used inside the state.
However, with climate change threatening the Earth, Idahoans must come to grips with what role public lands may have to play to keep the planet from becoming scorched and uninhabitable.
Doing nothing more to balance uses on public lands is not a good option. Conservation leasing is a good place to start.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
.
"Idaho has 12 million acres of BLM managed land, and this rule will significantly impact how Idahoans interact with those lands. By categorizing conservation as a use, rather than an outcome, this rule will effectively ensure the uses Idahoans have traditionally enjoyed on our public lands will be placed in competition with conservation, rather than in harmony."
Risch, Crapo, Simpson, Fulcher... to BLM
As much as I hate wind turbines, I hate damning the Snake even more.
How are you with nuclear power?
@ Badger. No problem whatsoever with nukes; my problem is with nuke waste.
Butte County is suing the Dept of Energy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In