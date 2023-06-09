Idaho is in an awkward position when it comes to its attitude toward uses allowed on federal lands.

After more than a hundred years of insisting that public lands should be multiple use—logged, mined, leased for agriculture, fished, hunted, or sold into private hands—thousands of Idahoans are opposing wind-energy projects on lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, recently addressed the Lava Ridge Project and told the BLM, “Don’t do it.”

Load comments