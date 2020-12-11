It sounds like the city of Hailey is working toward increasing the supply of workforce housing. However, no matter how well-intended, its efforts will fail if it relies only on increasing the supply without controlling the price of rentals and other workforce housing.
Most other mountain resort communities have successfully attacked shortages of workforce housing by restricting increases in home values and limiting ownership to working residents—moves that help to avoid the pressures of speculation and real estate prices in other states that have no relationship to what local incomes can support.
Communities in the Sun Valley area have steadfastly avoided or minimized deed-restricted developments and rent controls. However, the area is fast becoming the poster child for what happens when local governments don’t use those tools to help sustain the local economy. Instead, local leaders—elected and unelected—continue to insist that the forces of supply and demand will take care of the problem.
In living memory, supply has never outstripped demand in the Sun Valley area. To insist that is a danger is to ignore the evidence seen in most other major mountain resorts.
Actions by the Hailey City Council to allow high-density apartment dwellings in appropriate areas in its downtown seem to be a step in the right direction. Its consideration of allowing the construction of accessory dwelling units on some residential properties also seems like a good step.
However, neglecting to control prices and to control short-term rentals in new units will nullify any beneficial effects of the increased supply.
Without price controls, housing will continue to be unaffordable for the middle- and lower-income people who make up the valley’s workforce. Continued housing shortages will shrink the workforce, close businesses and drain the life out of what historically have been lively towns.
Maintaining vitality and the “real town” nature of our mountain towns is up to local elected officials, planners and developers. If they continue down the present path, the valley will become a collection of empty storefronts and scarcely occupied luxury residences and rentals
The belief that increasing housing supply alone will stop the displacement of working people from the Sun Valley area is a myth, plain and simple.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
in law units are always a good idea,rent control not so much. what kind of person would suggest that the govt. decides how much money one can make for his investment and hard work? a socialist or communist,thats who.
The traffic is N to Ketchum in the morning, S in the late afternoon. If the IME board can't figure out where the housing needs to be to relieve traffic, pollution, traffic deaths, wildlife deaths, diminished disposable income due to commute costs, then they're just advocating pushing the costs off to others. That's what the entitled elite do.
Control rent amounts? Please elaborate. Are you suggesting that the City or County should set rent in the private sector? Socialism does not work, comrades Pam and Greg.
70% of jobs in Idaho pay $20 an hour or less. This effectively excludes too many workers from owning their own home in the WRV, or renting at 30% of their income, a standard determined by HUD. The three major drivers of spending are housing, health care and child care. We need more deed restricted housing in our county if we want to keep our workers, and grow our economy. Other mountain towns have done more. The pandemic has brought new residents who can afford housing much more than our front line workers. Without our teachers, electricians, building trades workers, retail and hospitality and health care workers, this won't be the Valley we love.
govt. control is what you want? i'll bet i can guess who you voted for.socialism always fails. bigger govt.,higher taxes just make the rich retire early and the marginal middle class apply for social services and relief. a country without a middle class is,well,Mexico or venezuela.
".... restricting increases in home values...."
Once again this is the north valley`s dictation of how Hailey should be developed.
