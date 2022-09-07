Labor Day should remind us that taking advantage of new ways of doing business may be both productive and profitable.
Well before 2020, working somewhere other than a central location for many jobs had gone from impossible to common. The companies who invented computer technology had massive workforces overseas. Yet, other businesses failed to make the mental leap to remote work.
Housing prices in California’s Bay Area and Apple’s massive headquarters were testimony to human resistance to change.
The pandemic changed that. Cubicles emptied. Highways and downtown sidewalks became deserted. People who had spent workdays at desks in seas of cubicles or paneled offices found themselves at home.
But work didn’t stop. It wasn’t great for everyone, but most people were productive enough to keep the economy afloat.
As pandemic restrictions have eased, about 30% of all paid workdays are done from home. According to the Work from Home research project produced by Stanford University and University of Chicago economists, this compares to just 5% before COVID-19.
Some companies are bringing employees back to the office. Having had a taste of independence and with jobs plentiful, employees are responding with an “I don’t think so” attitude.
Faced with that resistance, some companies are proposing that employees take a pay cut for working remotely and regard working from home as a benefit, like sick leave.
The truth is that employees have always born the cost of coming to a central location for work. Commuting forces workers to give their time to their job for free. Ironically, the lower the salary and authority, the longer the commute.
Thinking of remote work as a benefit for employees has the concept of work backwards. Work in a world of financial services and intellectual property should be measured by outputs and outcomes, not hours spent in a chair in a single location.
In a world where people are not automatically in one place, organizations will have to find better ways to create cohesion among employees.
Managers will have to be clear about what work requires people in common spaces and what work can be done at any time and place.
Success will no longer be defined by the clothing, habits and assumptions of the authority figures who dominated corner offices in the industrialized past.
Labor Day was founded to celebrate the kind of manual labor typical when it became a federal holiday in the 19th century. Labor Day in the 21st century after a pandemic provides a chance to rethink how work is done.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
