“Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood” debuted on public television in the psychedelic, confrontational, high-speed world of 1968. Two decades after the final episode in 2001, the world feels like it is imploding again. It might be a good idea to knock on Mr. Rogers’ door. He would have opened it and let us in.
Fred Rogers was the antithesis of a television star, even by the standards of the National Educational Television network, now PBS.
A Presbyterian minister, organist and puppeteer, Rogers started out more comfortably behind the camera. Even after he found his way onto a set to speak directly to his preferred audience, children, his wardrobe choice consisted of a cardigan sweater and canvas sneakers, and his co-stars were mostly simple puppets.
What mattered to Rogers were very young children and their intelligence as emotional beings.
For 895 episodes, he spoke directly to young children and their parents about real feelings, complex and often scary emotions, and ways to treat everyone, no matter how different, with kindness.
During a 1969 Senate hearing on whether funding for public television should be cut, Rogers testified, “I feel that if we in public television can only make it clear that feelings are mentionable and manageable, we will have done a great service for mental health.”
Mental health is often suggested today as the solution to the chaos faced by individuals and societies. A world turned upside down by a deadly disease. A world where the places we go everyday could suddenly become death traps. A digital world awash in sophisticated technology suddenly snapped back to the crude brutality of World War I.
Mental health services should be expanded. More practitioners, more financial support, more access and more acceptance would help, but seem out of reach.
Interventions and treatments can’t magically calm the chaos, but a little Fred Rogers might help.
Pennsylvanians seem to think so.
For the past three years, the state has celebrated May 23, the 143rd day of the year, as 1-4-3 Day.
To Mr. Rogers, 1-4-3 meant “I love you.” The first word has one letter, the second has four, and three letters spell “you.”
“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person,” Rogers said.
In Pennsylvania, television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz just captured the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. The Democratic candidate, John Fetterman, is known for not pulling punches. The months ahead are likely to be contentious in that state.
Pennsylvania’s current governor recommends celebrating 1-4-3 Day in the following way:
1. Embrace the kind spirit of Mr. Rogers.
2. Do something kind for your neighbors.
3. Spread the love using #143DayInPA.
Promoting kindness on social media is fine. Practicing tolerance, really listening, and being kind every day, like Mr. Rogers, is better.
