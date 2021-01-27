Nothing has changed since the Idaho Fish and Game Commission decided in 2019 to eliminate Blaine County from areas where wolf trapping is allowed on public or private lands. Local opposition was strong. The commission listened.
Even so, it is going to consider the idea again because of requests lodged by two out-of-county trapping organizations, one based in north Idaho.
Something did change, however, since the same commission rejected a proposal in May 2020 to require trappers anywhere in the state to place signs at trailheads or campgrounds that notify users that traps are in those areas.
A golden retriever owned by state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, became the victim of a wolf trap’s steel jaws alongside a country road outside of Mackay in Custer County this month. She was able to free the dog only with the help of several others, some of whom just happened upon the scene.
Stennett told the Blaine County commissioners that she suffered puncture wounds and a dislocated thumb when the dog bit her as she tried to free it from the trap.
Last year, backed by thousands of public comments, the elected county officials told the Idaho Fish and Game Department that their county wanted nothing to do with wolf trapping. Barbarity aside, they concluded that wolf trapping was incompatible with the county’s tourism economy and lifestyle.
Thousands of visitors come to the area to hike and ski and camp. People came in droves last summer as they sought refuge in the outdoors from COVID-19. Trailheads had never been so crowded, with parked cars that stretched for miles.
Stennett learned that it doesn’t take much weight to trigger a wolf trap. The weight of a child could do it. A trap’s steel jaws can break bones.
The Department of Fish and Game is responsible for controlling the state’s wolf population. It likes trappers because they tend to kill more wolves than game hunters do.
The Blaine County commissioners are strenuously opposing wolf trapping—again. They shouldn’t have to.
It’s unreasonable for IDFG and the Fish and Game Commission to force the county to have to renew its opposition every year. They should eliminate trapping in the county permanently and be done with it.
