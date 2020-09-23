Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg exemplified courage, determination and resilience in pursuing the best of American ideals.
The rest of us have to take it from here.
Justice Ginsburg died last Friday in the early hours of Rosh Hashanah, the high holy days when Jews mark a new year. It is a time of reflection, reconciliation and new beginnings.
Someone who passes away at this time is also, by tradition, considered to be a soul of great righteousness. Ginsburg was certainly that.
Her initials, RBG, were first used to differentiate her from another Ginsburg in her law firm. She would have been appalled at the bitter political power plays that went public within an hour of her death. She valued decorum and careful language even while enjoying her latest moniker, the Notorious RBG.
Her last wish was for her successor to be named by the next president to be chosen by voters in November. That wish reflected her respect for the Supreme Court, which was created by the Constitution as the nonpolitical third branch of government.
Rosh Hashanah also is a time for recommitment to fixing places where individuals fall short. For America, this means laws that don’t bestow equal rights for every American, restrictions on voting rights and rulings that value corporations over human beings.
The Supreme Court shouldn’t be expected to fix those places. That job rightfully belongs to the Congress as constituted by voters.
Among the many issues that have been kicked down the road to the Supreme Court are the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, gender and racial equality, and regulatory issues. If Congress does its job, the courts don’t have to. Expecting justices to be guardians, making rulings that set the course of life in the United States, is inherently political and undemocratic.
Often overlooked was RBG’s personal collegiality. Although legal debates were hard-fought, they never became personal. She and her polar legal opposite, Justice Antonin Scalia, enjoyed a passion for opera together. Every justice has expressed deep grief at the loss of a beloved colleague.
History will attest to the huge impact that this petite legal giant had on American life. Now, it is up to the rest of us to defend the rule of law and equal rights while rejecting bitterness and retribution.
RBG's last wish is purely political, which judges should not be, at least in their job on the bench; they are supposed to just look at the Constitution, and the laws. I don't think she ever got that. As a last WISH, and hope, on the deathbed, sure, give her that, but knowing that nobody has to go along with that.
MOST OF YOU HAD NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL RECENTLY OF WHEN YOU DAUGHTER GOT KNOCKED UP AT THE PROM. don't act like she was your all time hero.
Redefining the meaning of deplorable, clarey’s work is completed as he returns to the underside of the slimy rock from which he slithered.
