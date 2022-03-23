U.S. Senate hearings have begun on the appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is well qualified and would be the first Black woman justice. She should be confirmed for both reasons.
In 2020, presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to appoint an African American woman to the next open spot on the court. This won him the cheers and the votes of Black women in the South Carolina primary.
That only two of 115 justices have been black didn’t stop some from greeting President Joe Biden’s intention to fulfill his promise with scoffs.
Critics argued that the pool of candidates should not be restricted to African American women because someone more qualified would not be considered. They said his promise amounted to racially discriminatory affirmative action.
The racism contained in that rationale should be obvious.
No one has ever said, at least publicly, that the nomination of white men to serve on the court constitutes racial discrimination or affirmative action. For the first 200 years of this republic, doing so was simply the accepted default.
No one questioned whether considering only white men overlooked more qualified nominees. The mere fact of being female or non-Christian or a person of color was disqualifying.
The highest court has hardly been a bastion of diversity in a country of immigrants whose founding documents declare equality.
The door cracked open, a little bit, in the 20th century. Louis Brandeis was the first Jewish justice, appointed in 1916, followed by African American Thurgood Marshall in 1967, white female Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981, and Italian American Antonin Scalia in 1986. The appointment of Latina Sonia Sotomayor happened in 2006.
No selection process considers every person who might be qualified. Candidate pools are always limited to those whose names pop into the heads of or are presented to those who do the selection.
When the pool was all white, every non-white person was automatically overlooked. That did not mean that the white people were more qualified than all people of color, although that was the assumption for far too long.
African American women should not have to be more qualified than every white person to get their day in the pool.
Judge Jackson more than meets the standards for a lifetime appointment to one of the most powerful positions in a society based on the rule of law. She also has perspectives that will enrich court deliberations.
The Senate should approve the appointment of Judge Jackson.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Don't you find it odd that Biden nominated a judge who sentences all convicted child pornographers to minimum sentences below recommended guidelines? Lenient sentences serve to maintain the demand for the online child pornography business, which is a gruesome horrific business. Could Biden's reputation for questionable sexualized behavior regarding young girls have anything to do with his nomination? Given his age, maybe he is looking for an ally on the Supreme Court just in case...? We already know the Clintons were buddy buddy with Epstein. Who knows what 'associations' might come out in a few years about Biden's questionable sexual practices.
As far as the sexist racial component to this nomination, (nominating a judge based upon her sex and color of skin) let's have the next nomination be a handsome white guy, maybe an actor or model, so that the Supreme Court can improve their damaged public relations issues. Our country obviously needs a counterbalance to the racism and sexism being exhibited by our President in this nomination.
When you hear her answer questions she doesn't deserve to be a Supreme Court Justice.
She’s a graduate of our public school system, Ivy League undergraduate, Ivy League Law a school graduate, Editor of the Harvard Law Review, SCOTUS clerk, worked as a Public Defender, served on the Sentencing Commission, US District Court judge, US Court of Appeals judge. No other sitting SCOTUS judge has such a resume. She also has the highest possible “well qualified” unanimous rating from the ABA. But @Chuck doesn’t like her answers
Maybe if she cried and said she loved beer Chuck would like her answers.
I listened to 3 hours of the hearing yesterday. Quite a few seemingly opposed to her nomination spent their time testifying themselves rather than risking her answering their questions.
