It’s easy to feel entitled to long holiday weekends. It’s easy to feel like we Americans deserve to put our feet up, get out of town or relax with a few friends around an outdoor grill.
Memorial Day weekend should be different. The holiday on Monday exists to honor the military veterans who lost their lives in the nation’s wars. It exists to remind the rest of us that the quest for peace sometimes includes engaging peril.
Americans today are the beneficiaries of those quests as they reside within peaceful borders. It should be our solemn duty to recognize the sacrifices of soldiers without whom our lives would be far different.
Without the Revolutionary War, the United States of America would not exist.
Without the 620,000 soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War, the country would have continued to be divided by the shameful and inexcusable enslavement of Black people for profit.
Without the more than half a million brave Americans who died in the cause of freedom in the First and Second World Wars, the people of Europe, Russia and the United States might be living under the crushing boot of German Nazism, Italian Fascism or a murderous Japanese emperor.
Without the Korean War that contained the Soviet Union’s expansionist dreams, Russia might be an even greater threat to world peace than it is today as it presses its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and commits war crimes.
What America gained in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan and the Iraq War is less clear. Soldiers are not politicians, and no matter history’s judgement of these wars, they honorably answered the nation’s call to arms.
No mere chronology of conflict can ever do justice to what it means for American soldiers to leave their homes and families to defend and protect their country. The debt owed by every citizen of this nation to veterans is immense and incalculable.
Every Memorial Day, veterans’ groups conduct ceremonies at cemeteries from coast to coast to honor the fallen. At Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., the president of the United States or a designee places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Local ceremonies are held at cemeteries in Ketchum and Hailey.
The number of people who show up to honor the veterans with their presence should be larger. The ceremonies should be bonding moments for every individual and every family. It is important to come together as a community to render the honor that military veterans deserve.
It is always surprisingly moving to see the honor guard post the colors and to hear the recitation of the poem “In Flanders Fields” penned after the First World War by medical officer John McCrae, a Canadian. It is hauntingly beautiful to hear “Taps” fade away on a mountain breeze.
Showing up for these ceremonies is more important than ever in this digital age in which backlighted screens separate neighbors from neighbors. Memorial Day is a good day to show up and demonstrate that no matter what political divisions exist, Americans are still one as a people.
