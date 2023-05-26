It’s easy to feel entitled to long holiday weekends. It’s easy to feel like we Americans deserve to put our feet up, get out of town or relax with a few friends around an outdoor grill.

Memorial Day weekend should be different. The holiday on Monday exists to honor the military veterans who lost their lives in the nation’s wars. It exists to remind the rest of us that the quest for peace sometimes includes engaging peril.

Americans today are the beneficiaries of those quests as they reside within peaceful borders. It should be our solemn duty to recognize the sacrifices of soldiers without whom our lives would be far different.

