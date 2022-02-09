The U.S. House Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6 was tasked to investigate all persons or groups responsible for the visually shocking and violent breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a rampaging mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. What has been uncovered to date is far worse than what everyone saw that day.
Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, presidential advisors and ordinary citizens heard increasingly apocalyptic claims of a stolen election that probably inspired them to try to block the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and to prevent him from becoming the president of the United States.
Trump lawyer John Eastman wrote a memo in which he argued that Vice President Mike Pence could act on his own in his position as president of the Senate to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results. Pence was advised that this was unconstitutional and refused to do so.
A handful of senators and representatives slowed things down on Jan. 6 by objecting to the counts in states Biden won even though they knew there was no basis for such objections.
Now the commission is learning that there were far more serious and terrifying schemes afoot to stop the transfer of power and steal the presidency.
An executive order was drafted that would have authorized the secretary of defense to send National Guard troops to physically seize ballot boxes in the weeks between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 certification. It would have authorized the secretary to release a report within 60 days, a time frame well beyond Jan. 20, the date the presidency passed out of Trump’s hands.
Particularly disturbing is the involvement of former Gen. Michael Flynn. Once a respected officer and advisor, Flynn had become a particularly egregious spreader of the false claim that the election was stolen. He continues to do so, often with aggressive suggestions about the need for military-like resistance.
In any other country, a proposal to have soldiers seize ballot boxes would be called what it really is: a plan for a military coup. The leaders of coups in countries like Egypt, Chile or Myanmar usually appear in uniforms covered in gold braid— uniforms that commonly reappear during military parades—in the years that follow. Future elections, discourse by the citizens and the rule of law disappear.
How is that different from what Trump proposed? Thankfully, the executive order was never signed, possibly because the former president was warned that doing so could land him in jail. Nor does it appear that the military, sworn to uphold the Constitution, would have complied.
Public hearings before the Jan. 6 Committee are planned for later in the spring. That’s too late. Like the 1970s Watergate hearings, they will allow the entire nation to see and hear what the committee has learned. The hearings should begin now and be carried live in their entirety. They will be a worthwhile binge watch for every American.
The Watergate hearings resulted in President Richard Nixon’s resignation. As for the Jan. 6 investigation, seeing and hearing won’t mean believing for everyone. Still, Americans deserve to see for themselves, without the filter of media reports, what the committee knows and will learn going forward.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
