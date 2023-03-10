If the pandemic should have taught Americans anything, it’s not to take day-to-day life for granted. We didn’t learn the lesson. Instead, we seem to have come out of it with expectations mismatched to new realities.
It’s time to begin to align the two.
The pandemic should have created widespread understanding that events outside the control of ordinary people can upend life suddenly.
Surviving the pandemic storm should have left us with a greater appreciation of others and the roles we each play in the nation’s life.
Pre-pandemic, few people acknowledged how much dock workers, factory workers, farmworkers, truck drivers and grocery workers contributed to the quality of life in this country.
When the pandemic hit, everyone—rich, poor, tall, short—needed the products on market shelves, but found that many were absent for weeks or months because of “supply-chain” interruptions. Looking back, it is clear that the interruptions were really “people-chain” disruptions that resulted from changes in the lives of millions of working people.
The realization should have left Americans with greater tolerance and resilience in coping with times when products don’t show up or when a service that they once took for granted goes haywire.
It didn’t. Instead, it left people frustrated and angry that today’s “normal” isn’t the same as before the pandemic swamped the world.
The force of the pandemic storm has dissipated, but its pounding waves are still washing ashore. America will be coping with its storm surge for years and perhaps decades to come.
The pandemic precipitated a major shift to remote work that left formerly bustling urban downtowns reeling and devoid of life while it packed many smaller towns with unexpected new residents.
It coincided with millions of Baby Boomers hitting retirement age and leaving the workforce. It convinced many younger workers to leave stressful or poorly paid occupations.
It’s no wonder the nation’s mountain resort towns are reeling.
In the idealized past, mail got delivered, kids went to school, houses got built, snow got plowed, ski runs got groomed and dinner got served in lovely restaurants where walk-in customers were welcome. T-shirts were cheap, and skis were expensive. Housing was obtainable.
Market shelves were packed, hospitals and clinics were well-staffed and handled the sick and injured with professional ease. Merchandise arrived in shops and on doorsteps with lightning speed.
Airlines speeded people to holiday gatherings and to fantastic vacation locales affordably and comfortably.
Then, fast forward. The world changed. The real issue today is how we Americans will adapt to a changed landscape.
We can complain about slow mail delivery. We can wail about flight delays when airline systems fail under the crush of holiday traffic and bad weather. We can be pushy and grumpy when we can’t get a table in a favorite restaurant.
We can blame managers of businesses and organizations that have been forced to cut operations because they don’t have enough staffers.
Or, we can relax, put entitled attitudes on the shelf, be good neighbors, respond with good humor and find common cause in creating solutions for the problems in this changed world.
Instead of stewing in discontent, we can lighten up and make whatever lies ahead a little easier for everyone.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
