Someday, science will be able to show that 24/7 politics kills brain cells. So, take a break and think about something that’s really important in mountain towns: skiing and boarding well.
Baldy has been a busy mountain this winter with the Canadian border closed and large numbers of COVID refugees decamped from the nation’s large cities to the West’s mountain resort towns.
Some of the mountain’s newer fans have not been able to figure out why they become unguided missiles on skis or boards no matter how many days they’ve racked up.
Others will join them soon. Spring break will liberate more young people and families from the keyboards that have kept them connected to the educational institutions of their choice this winter. They will celebrate their freedom high-tailing it down Bald Mountain.
Blasting down a snowy slope of any angle will always carry some risk of injury. Bindings can get squirrely, and snow can turn into dangerous frozen chicken heads. These are accepted risks.
However, skiing and boarding are not as simple as just renting a pair of boots, skis or a board, and then hopping on a chairlift. Too many people drop out of winter sports or sustain injuries because no one ever takes the time to explain this.
Skiing and boarding start with athleticism, but don’t end there.
Boots should come first.
Not everybody lines up the same way on skis or a board. For the imperfect bodies of most recreational skiers and boarders, boots and bindings need to be tweaked with lifts, cants or customized foot beds in order to achieve good alignment.
Not everybody has the exact same center of gravity. Foot and binding positions can be adjusted to compensate.
Working with a good boot-fitter can make the difference between great days on a mountain or seemingly interminable days of misery. They can make skiing or boarding a lifetime sport instead of a hair-raising story of a single weekend to forget.
The Sun Valley Snowsports School should be the second stop. Good instructors—and there are many here—impart far more than basics. They have spent years figuring out how to size up what students need and how to communicate good technique in ways that stick with them. A single tip can make the difference between making easy, beautiful, safe turns or wild, uncontrolled cartwheels.
Baldy isn’t like some other mountains. It’s full of skilled skiers and boarders. Unplanned 360s and head plants are not the rule. They are the exception, because it’s well known that the mountain isn’t forgiving to those who underestimate it.
Skiing and boarding well and staying safe shouldn’t be afterthoughts. Good boot fitting, equipment and training are where great days on a mountain begin and end. It’s worth investing a little time and money in them.
For those the mountains beckon, the investment will pay rich dividends: the experiences of a lifetime.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
