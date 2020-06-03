"A riot,” said Dr. Martin Luther King, “is the language of the unheard.” The riots in cities across the United States are frustrated black screams. White people must listen.

The inexplicable killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is hardly the first time a rogue cop has brutalized a black suspect. It isn’t even the first time the killing or brutalization of an innocent black man has been caught on video. Most famous until last week was Rodney King, whose savage beating by police in Los Angeles in 1991 and the acquittal of his assailants precipitated five days of destructive riots in that city.

The history of race relations in America has always been violent. With incredibly rare exceptions, the victims are black and their crimes amount to being black.

Changing that reality continues to be hard. After the Civil War, when blacks were freed and given civil rights, especially the right to vote, President Ulysses Grant had to declare martial law and send in troops to stop whites from killing blacks in mob riots. The mobs stopped after Southern states stripped blacks of all rights and protections. Even so, the killing of blacks went on.

In the 1960s during anti-war rallies, demonstrators pressed against police lines hurling epithets like “baby killers” and “pigs.” Courts ruled that insults were free speech and that the police could not penalize their mostly white antagonists. When the Black Panthers, in the same era, adopted a militant stance and hurled threats, law enforcement targeted them, and leaders were killed or imprisoned.

This year, white demonstrators, frustrated by a few weeks of inactivity in the face of a pandemic, stormed the Wisconsin statehouse brandishing weapons at sitting lawmakers and threatened to lock up the governor. Then, they went home to dinner.

This time, black America is unwilling to accept being treated like criminals and denied their civil rights under the law because they are black. This time, black Americans have positions that give them a microphone. They are using it to tell their stories about living with constant fear of and vulnerability to biased law enforcement.

White Americans must do more than express condolences, make some empty promises and move on to other things

The majority, which is still mostly white people, must fix the broken legal system. The solution must include good police training, prosecutorial accountability and the end of mass incarceration. Being black must not be seen as the same as being inherently guilty and inherently dangerous.

Only then will the violence stop.

