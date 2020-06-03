"A riot,” said Dr. Martin Luther King, “is the language of the unheard.” The riots in cities across the United States are frustrated black screams. White people must listen.
The inexplicable killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is hardly the first time a rogue cop has brutalized a black suspect. It isn’t even the first time the killing or brutalization of an innocent black man has been caught on video. Most famous until last week was Rodney King, whose savage beating by police in Los Angeles in 1991 and the acquittal of his assailants precipitated five days of destructive riots in that city.
The history of race relations in America has always been violent. With incredibly rare exceptions, the victims are black and their crimes amount to being black.
Changing that reality continues to be hard. After the Civil War, when blacks were freed and given civil rights, especially the right to vote, President Ulysses Grant had to declare martial law and send in troops to stop whites from killing blacks in mob riots. The mobs stopped after Southern states stripped blacks of all rights and protections. Even so, the killing of blacks went on.
In the 1960s during anti-war rallies, demonstrators pressed against police lines hurling epithets like “baby killers” and “pigs.” Courts ruled that insults were free speech and that the police could not penalize their mostly white antagonists. When the Black Panthers, in the same era, adopted a militant stance and hurled threats, law enforcement targeted them, and leaders were killed or imprisoned.
This year, white demonstrators, frustrated by a few weeks of inactivity in the face of a pandemic, stormed the Wisconsin statehouse brandishing weapons at sitting lawmakers and threatened to lock up the governor. Then, they went home to dinner.
This time, black America is unwilling to accept being treated like criminals and denied their civil rights under the law because they are black. This time, black Americans have positions that give them a microphone. They are using it to tell their stories about living with constant fear of and vulnerability to biased law enforcement.
White Americans must do more than express condolences, make some empty promises and move on to other things
The majority, which is still mostly white people, must fix the broken legal system. The solution must include good police training, prosecutorial accountability and the end of mass incarceration. Being black must not be seen as the same as being inherently guilty and inherently dangerous.
Only then will the violence stop.
(9) comments
it was wrong------with that said lets not forget that "that innocent man" was high on fentenyl,speed and heroin while trying to purchase cigarettes with a counterfeit $20.00 bill. this paper is famous for mis-statements. if he wasn't commiting a felony ,none of this would have happened.
If you can talk, you can breathe
The Ahmaud Arbery killing didn't achieve the desired effect (riots). It wasn't enough that just an ex-police officer was involved. What was needed was a police officer to re-ignite the anti-police years of Obama. Enter George Floyd, with multiple felonies, certainly known by the police. I have a hard time believing some of these things just happen, but maybe manufactured by subverters to the USA. And the useful idiots go riot.
The other thing that concerns me is the trial and guilty verdict by the mob BEFORE all the evidence and witness statements are in. I don’t like what I saw but the offender needs a trial before verdict.
Maybe an analysis of Black on White violent crime should be discussed?
Stop spreading garbage! Judging all cops by the worst actions of a few is no better than judging all blacks based off the actions of few. We all have to stop taking sides and pointing fingers. IT IS OUR FAULT THIS IS HAPPENING!. It is not trumps fault, nor the police, nor white people. We have to understand that we all all individuals capable of good and bad. We have to deal with each other not form groups and lay blame. This article, the BLM, the outrage solves nothing. Riots are happening and we are loosing our society. The best society the world has ever known. Act right and pull your heads out!
Don't be silly. The cops have their own rules they live by. They do criminal acts just like others only they get special treatment because other cops and prosecutors are willing to cover up for them and their unions protect them.
As far as Trump goes he spurs them all on so he is complicit in the entire mess. I hope you've enjoyed reading George Will and Jim Mattis recent articles that evisterate Trump and the GOP that enabled him.
Mattis-
“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mr. Mattis said in a statement. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
George Will-
"A political party’s primary function is to bestow its imprimatur on candidates, thereby proclaiming: This is who we are. In 2016, the Republican Party gave its principal nomination to a vulgarian and then toiled to elect him. And to stock Congress with invertebrates whose unswerving abjectness has enabled his institutional vandalism, who have voiced no serious objections to his Niagara of lies,"
Perhaps someday you'll dig a little deeper and find reality. It's out there - stop hiding from it.
Liberal leaders, “Stay under your bed, don’t spread...unless it’s time to riot”. I hear more and more people say this (riot) is needed. Really? Violent actions will only polarize the nation.
As usual the paper leaves out the facts such as the cities being turned upside down are Democrat controlled and are being destroyed by their liberal supporters.The terrorist groups responsible for doing the rioting(BLM,ANTIFA) are liberal supported groups.
The Democrat party has lied to it's voter base for generations doing nothing to actually help minorities while lining their pockets with money,all greed!
Ask any minority store owner who's store and life were just destroyed by rioters and I'm sure you will get a very different perspective on what the real problem is.
IME and MSM are also to blame for as they keep pushing for a race war when in reality it's greedy politicians that care little of the constituents and only the money.
White America didn't do the this, politicians and liberal media did this.
