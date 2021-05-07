Arguments over the meaning of the word “infrastructure” are being used to try to sink President Joe Biden’s economic plan. If a traditional understanding of the word prevails, America will fail to make investments critical to its success.
The American Heritage Dictionary defines the word this way:
1. An underlying base or foundation especially for an organization or system.
2. The basic facilities, services, and installations needed for the functioning of community or society such as transportation and communications systems, water and power lines, and public institutions including schools, post offices, and prisons.
Biden’s $2.25 trillion plan would expand broadband internet. It would restore 20,000 miles of roads, 10,000 bridges and update public transit. Some of it hasn’t been replaced since the 1930s. That’s not all it would do.
Just 24% of the total would go to items commonly understood to be infrastructure, according to an analysis published by The Washington Post.
The rest would help families keep two wage earners working, keep worker training up to date, educate kids well and expand care for older adults and people with disabilities.
If prisons are infrastructure, surely universal preschool included in the plan is, too. It’s a staple in most other prosperous nations and long missing in ours.
If broadband is infrastructure, surely those with the skills to operate it acquired at the tuition-free community colleges in the plan should be considered infrastructure as well.
Opponents hate these ideas. Some call them socialist, not understanding that socialism is a society in which the means of production is owned by the government.
They also hate Biden’s proposal to pay for the plan by increasing taxes on the 1.8% of Americans who make more than $400,000 a year and by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.
Defeat of the proposal will leave America stuck, hands zip-tied, while the lopsided tax system continues to penalize the middle class and leave wealth undertaxed while the economy’s architecture erodes.
Defeat will perpetuate lagging education relative to other nations and be a drag on the economy. It will leave the nation stuck in the illusion that women who now make up nearly half the workforce are suddenly going to return home and do all the childcare and eldercare—for free.
The nation is two decades into the 21st century. If it is to thrive instead of simply survive, it needs to stop living in the past, fix itself up and get real about what infrastructure really is.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
