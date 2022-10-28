As the mid-term election draws near, the conclusion of columnists and talking heads around the country seems to be that inflation and the economy are the top issues that voters are thinking about. They say so because polls say so. Consequently, candidates and commentators are treating them like they are the only issues in the countdown to election day.

Yes, inflation is high and family budgets are taking a beating. However, it is shortsighted to believe that inflation and the economy are independent of the other issues that have roiled the nation. These include the war in Ukraine, abortion rights, climate change and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Voters must take note of them and vote with all of them in mind. Yes, former President Bill Clinton said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” But the economy isn’t a pothole that can be fixed with a few shovels of asphalt. It’s complicated.

Load comments