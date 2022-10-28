As the mid-term election draws near, the conclusion of columnists and talking heads around the country seems to be that inflation and the economy are the top issues that voters are thinking about. They say so because polls say so. Consequently, candidates and commentators are treating them like they are the only issues in the countdown to election day.
Yes, inflation is high and family budgets are taking a beating. However, it is shortsighted to believe that inflation and the economy are independent of the other issues that have roiled the nation. These include the war in Ukraine, abortion rights, climate change and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Voters must take note of them and vote with all of them in mind. Yes, former President Bill Clinton said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” But the economy isn’t a pothole that can be fixed with a few shovels of asphalt. It’s complicated.
In this mid-term election, the seriousness of what the U.S. is facing makes not voting thoughtfully utterly inexcusable.
Control of the U.S. House and Senate is at stake. Will President Biden continue to enjoy a House and Senate with majorities of Democrats? Or, will the electorate take the nation back to the time when the houses were divided, gridlocked and the president’s primary influence was the veto stamp?
Votes count. Elections count. They have long-term consequences that can affect the lives of all Americans.
Candidates in this year’s election have vastly different ideas about what ails the nation and what it will take to fix its post-pandemic and post-insurrection condition.
Candidates for office at every level embody the questions that voters must answer for the nation. The questions are painfully serious. How voters answer them will determine whether peace or peril will prevail at home and abroad.
Voters will determine whether America will continue to support the war against tyranny in democratic Ukraine or become a waffling and unreliable partner in the fight to repel the invading Russians.
In every state, with every vote for every candidate, they will decide whether women of childbearing age will control their own bodies or if decisions about abortion will pass to a majority of male politicians in government.
Voters must consider candidates’ positions on abortion because they will affect women and men alike. Decisions by the next crop of elected officials on privacy and abortion rights will have major impacts on family welfare, the workforce and the nation’s economy.
Voters will decide if climate change will again be sidelined and deemed an issue important only to nerdy scientists and tree huggers.
Will voters tell lawmakers to give climate the focus and money necessary to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere soon enough to avoid frying it or flooding it beyond use? Or will they condone parching the West, drying up the water supply of entire cities, destroying the Southeast with record hurricanes, destroying thousands of homes, depleting the nation’s food supply and driving up prices?
Will voters agree that investigating and prosecuting the instigators of the January 6 insurrection is important to the survival of American democracy? Or will they treat them like insignificant footnotes in a police report, sweep the event under the rug and let criminal actors go free?
This election is not just about the economy. It’s about all of these major contributing factors.
Be sure to vote and vote thoughtfully. It may never have been more important.
