We’re not all in this pandemic together. President Trump’s senior advisor and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway this week announced that she would step away from her position after more than three years to spend more time with her four teenagers.
Conway is one of Trump’s richest staffers. She steps away with an estimated cushion of $39 million in assets, which should go a long way toward giving her the time to deal with any family issues.
At the same time, working parents in Blaine County, Idaho, are tying themselves in knots trying to figure out how they will deal with the local fallout of the pandemic: two days of in-school instruction, three days of online instruction.
How many working parents have a fat financial cushion that will allow them to stay home to assist their students on online days? What happens to family incomes if they do? What happens to working single parents and their students?
Will younger students be left alone at home to navigate an online learning environment that even teachers think is difficult?
The stark difference in the impact of the coronavirus on America’s wealthy few and everyone else is easy to see in mountain resort towns where the wealthy have sought refuge from the pandemic.
People who have lost jobs, who work in service industries and who don’t have big bank accounts are in for a rough ride as coronavirus casualties pile up.
Americans are not in this together. The shameful lack of leadership at the federal level has left most families in jeopardy. Our children will bear the scars of this failure, perhaps for life.
What utter drivel. What is the point of this "editorial" (a term I would use very loosely in this regard). What would the Editor have Ms. Conway do? I do know she is married to a man who is a leading Democratic party supporter. Does this marital relationship reflect badly on him (and by IME's logic the Democratic Party) since he is a source of Ms. Conway's supposed wealth? And than there are all of those retired people who collect Social Security and don't have to work any longer, should they feel shame? Freedom of the press in reality only applies to those who own a printing press and in the case of the IME the owner should seriously consider selling it to responsible publisher.
The newly created school schedule that hurts the working class is a problem created by our schools. Open them up and this is not a problem.
this paper supports those same folks that they call out in the article.....in fact a few on staff are EXACTLY the folks that "they" are villifying....do NOT be fooled, this is a bathroom reader as far as news goes so nestle it right next to the PEOPLE magazine and get to work.
