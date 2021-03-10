Some Idaho legislators want to bring back the year 1950.
That year, 33.9% of women age 16 and over were part of America’s workforce. The majority were not and were mostly full-time homemakers.
Birth control was not a science. Working women could legally be fired for becoming pregnant—and they were. American society expected moms to stay at home.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, wants those days back.
In a floor debate, Shepherd said that a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education would hurt “the family unit.” The money would have been spent on dangerous stuff like childcare and library programs, kindergarten readiness and families that homeschool kids.
He said, “I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”
News flash, sir. In 2019, 57.4% of women were part of the American labor force. They were nearly half of the workforce and numbered nearly 77 million.
Pushback on Shepherd’s cringe-worthy position was rapid, and he eventually apologized. But the damage was done.
His position and a conspiracy theory spun by opponents that the grant would be used to foul young minds with the poisons of liberalism, activism and social justice sank the bill. It didn’t matter that the Trump administration had awarded the grant. The House rejected it in a 34-36 vote.
Heaven forbid that when Idaho children become adults they undertake the activism that sparked a “Who Let the Moms Out” rally in front of the Capitol the day after Shepherd’s remarks.
Here we have Idaho where the official mindset is still 1950.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
