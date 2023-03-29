Some nay-saying Republicans in the Idaho Legislature think that government-funded scholarships for higher education are corporate welfare and worse—socialism. Offering them is not the proper role of government, others say.
This kind of thinking nearly sank Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Launch scholarship fund that may offer $8,500 scholarships for training and education in high-demand jobs. Without the votes of the handful of Democrats in the Legislature, it would have died on the vine.
This kind of thinking still could hamstring the program with limitations contained in a second bill up for consideration in the last chaotic days of the legislative session.
The total cost of Idaho Launch is estimated to be $102 million the first year. This is peanuts compared to Idaho’s projected budget surplus of $1.54 billion for fiscal year 2023.
Part of the grumbling over the proposal was opposition to using the Idaho Workforce Development Council to identify business sectors that have a high need for new workers and to allocate grants accordingly. The council includes people with expertise that ranges from aerospace to warehousing and everything in between.
The governor called Idaho Launch a public-private partnership, but some legislators lambasted it as businesses feeding at the public trough.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, claimed that businesses would pay for training workers on their own if they have the need and would needlessly escape the cost and heap it on Idaho taxpayers.
Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, argued that students should “take responsibility” and earn the money themselves, like his kids did to afford attendance at Bible college in Europe.
These representatives and others like them engaged in inexplicable magical thinking that goes Poof! when confronted by reality.
In real life, money for higher education is a huge hurdle for all but students from wealthy families.
U.S. News and World report, which ranks 440 colleges each year, reviewed 20 years of tuition increases.
It found that tuition and fees at in-state schools increased 175% in that time. The same out-of-state costs increased 141%. Private schools increased 134%. The increases hugely outstripped increases in family incomes in the same time period.
In real life, pulling oneself up by the bootstraps is fiction. It takes lots of people applying lots of encouragement and money to yank those bootstraps. Even then, students too often come out of training programs and colleges with crushing debt.
The scholarships students will receive from Idaho Launch will improve their lives, the lives of their families, their communities and the state.
If Idaho Launch succeeds, maybe it will get easier for patients to get good and timely health care. Maybe more families will have the financial security that good jobs bring. Maybe Idaho’s tax coffers will remain healthy. Maybe fewer kids will live in poverty.
If this is corporate welfare, bring it on.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
