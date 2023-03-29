Some nay-saying Republicans in the Idaho Legislature think that government-funded scholarships for higher education are corporate welfare and worse—socialism. Offering them is not the proper role of government, others say.

This kind of thinking nearly sank Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Launch scholarship fund that may offer $8,500 scholarships for training and education in high-demand jobs. Without the votes of the handful of Democrats in the Legislature, it would have died on the vine.

This kind of thinking still could hamstring the program with limitations contained in a second bill up for consideration in the last chaotic days of the legislative session.

