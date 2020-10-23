Elected officials in the city of Ketchum are suffering from a bad case of amnesia.
The tie-breaking decision by Mayor Neil Bradshaw to slap a 90-day moratorium on teardowns of old buildings is a sure sign of institutional memory loss in City Hall. Two major wildfires and a national economic crash took a toll on the city’s memory and its development policies.
One of the memories it lost was the outline of a plan to protect heritage buildings that give the town its special character. It was a lingering issue after 2006 when Ketchum put regulations on the books that specified building heights, lot coverage and types of uses in the city core.
Heritage buildings create a community’s sense of place. However, the owners of these buildings cannot be denied the same rights to development under the law that are enjoyed by others.
In 2006, Ketchum employed a planning consultant who recommended that the city trade higher building densities in some city areas for preservation of heritage buildings in others.
Ordinarily, the owner of a one-story heritage building would be forced to tear it down in order to build a more valuable three-story building. However, if the city allowed the transfer of density rights, the owner could sell the heritage property’s density rights to others and still obtain the underlying value of the property. Thus, the heritage buildings could be preserved.
The 2008 economic crash stopped discussions of a TDR program. Without it, Ketchum’s only chance to preserve its historic feel is the kindness of wealthy strangers.
If the city chooses to preserve historic buildings by reducing property densities, it will break a decades-long zoning compact that concentrated residential and commercial development in the Wood River Valley’s cities.
Breaking that compact would break everything that sets the valley apart from most other places in the nation—unscarred hillsides, a healthy river, no commercial sprawl on state Highway 75 and walkable downtowns.
To avoid disaster, Ketchum must shake off its institutional amnesia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
may i suggest a bank in ketchum, there seems to be a lack of banks.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In