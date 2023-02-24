If the Idaho House of Representatives has its way, the Eggplant That Ate Chicago (look it up) will have to move over for the Great Potato That Ate Oregon.
In the song, the Eggplant came from outer space and “he thought Chicago was a treat; it was sweet, it was just like sugar.”
However, Idaho could end up with major indigestion and heartburn if it consumes Oregon.
Idaho’s House just approved a nonbinding memorial that would authorize the state to engage in discussions with Oregon on the feasibility of bringing most of Eastern Oregon into Idaho.
The memorial was directed to Oregon state government and to Congress. Along with Idaho, both would have to approve the action.
The last time a state was split occurred during the Civil War when West Virginia left Virginia. West Virginia then entered the war on the side of the Union while Virginia remained part of the Confederacy.
Since that time, proposals have been made to split states, but Congress has never acted on one.
Notwithstanding the likely futility of the effort, voters in 11 Eastern Oregon counties have adopted measures that endorse joining Idaho. They are heavily Republican and upset that the Portland area, where 47% of Oregon’s population lives, is the state’s political Big Dog on the porch. They want out.
Idaho’s leaders need to understand that gobbling up parts of another state involves more than just moving a border on a map.
Eastern Oregon leaders should think about what Idaho’s penurious and persnickety political nature would mean for them.
Both should consider that putting the two together might cost more than taxpayers in either state could stomach.
Reconciling economies, taxation and other differences in the two would require a lot more than a calculator and a few pencil scratches on the backs of envelopes.
Another reason Idaho should look askance at this merger is that it would make it the weirdest looking state in the union.
The combined states would look like a hand with its bird finger flagging the whole nation.
The offensive map might not be allowed in Idaho or other red-state libraries lest a child catch a glimpse of it. Librarians might risk prosecution just for pinning it on a wall.
If clear heads don’t prevail, however, Idaho should bargain for some prizes.
It could insist on getting Oregon’s Deschutes and Clackamas counties in any deal, although neither has voted to leave Oregon.
Deschutes County is home to Mt. Bachelor, the state’s largest ski area, near Bend. The mountain is a dormant volcano, which could be an added attraction for skiing in Idaho.
The historic Timberline Lodge and the ski area of the same name lie on the side of Mount Hood lies in Clackamas County. It is the only ski area in the U.S. that is open 10 months a year.
With Klamath County, which has voted to join Idaho, Idaho would get beautiful Crater Lake National Park, the first such park to be entirely in Idaho. However, given Idaho’s aversion to federal lands, it might want to think twice about swallowing that one.
When Idaho wakes up from the nap it will need after any annexation gluttony, it might want a late-night sandwich. If Oregon was tasty, the Great Potato might decide to snack on Montana, Washington or Wyoming.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
