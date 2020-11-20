Idaho top elected officials have refused to hear what citizens say about sticking a 200-foot eyesore of a cell tower in the shadow of the Sawtooth Mountains near Red Fish Lake. Their refusal was arrogant and contemptuous of the public.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, State Controller Brandon Woolf and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra met as the State Land Board last week with no mention of the cell tower planned on state-leased land. They offered no response to a request from the Idaho Conservation League for a public hearing on the matter.
Why would officials who hit the stump every election year and claim to want to be servants of the people stiff-arm those same people in a non-election year? Because they can.
None of them were up for election this year so public pressure failed to motivate them to explain why they support something that is the equivalent of spray painting graffiti on the Mona Lisa.
Idaho law doesn’t require a public hearing before the state can lease Idaho’s lands, so they didn’t have to explain why they refused to ask communications giant AT&T to locate equipment on an existing tower that is just 100 feet tall.
They didn’t have to explain why they don’t appear to care at all about the effect of the visual blight on the Sawtooth Valley’s tourism-based economy and the jobs and families it supports in a place where making a living is difficult.
They didn’t have to face people who may have called into question their practice of rubber-stamping bad ideas like this one instead of exercising proper oversight.
Idaho’s local elected officials, backed by healthy state laws, do a far better job than these top officials when reviewing noxious land uses that could harm their communities. They hold public hearings, listen to public comments and publicly attempt to balance interests and mitigate harm.
In contrast, the members of the Land Board tolerated no questions from the very public that they claim to serve. They did not step up to be accountable.
They will continue to foul the state’s lands until the public demands and gets action from the Legislature to change the state law that allows the board to treat the public like unwelcome panhandlers.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It's not in Blame County. Quit trying to control everything, everywhere. That's what the liberal mindset craves; control.
How many of those people that don’t like the tower use tree cell phones? Hypocrisy and even with a cell tower it will not change the landscape of the place. Besides would it be nice to communicate with people in areas whose cell phone e is out of service do to no towers being available?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In