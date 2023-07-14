The contrast between Idaho’s ban on abortion and this week’s news that the state rejected $14.8 million in federal funds that should have fed low-income kids through the summer couldn’t be more stark. The hypocrisy is shameful.
The state refused to spend the money to make sandwiches, bag them up with apples, chips and juice boxes, and get them to an estimated 123,000 Idaho kids—nearly one of every three students.
Why? Because two state departments said they didn’t have enough staffers to do the paperwork, according to reporting by The Idaho Statesman.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Department of Education bobbled and dropped acceptance of the federal dollars intended for kids who had qualified for free and reduced lunches during the school year.
The Department of Education laid responsibility on the doorstep of former Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who lost a bid for re-election last year. Awfully convenient.
The money would have come from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program created in March 2020. It was created to ensure that low-income kids were fed even though schools were closed during the pandemic. It was extended beyond the school year to include summer.
Idaho participated in the program in 2021 and did so partially in 2022.
The decision to abandon the program and leave kids and their parents on their own lays bare the lie that all kids lives are precious here. Apparently, kids in families with fewer resources are less precious.
If they were truly precious, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who signed the abortion ban, and the legislators who passed it while proclaiming their allegiance to “life” would have made sure the sandwiches were made and distributed this summer.
They would have gone further and lobbied the federal government to make the food program permanent.
They wouldn’t have taken no for an answer from state agencies whose budgets they control.
They would have rallied Idahoans and community organizations to help.
The governor wouldn’t have failed to intervene before the kids were left with empty plates.
Instead, he would have exercised his power to harness personnel in all state agencies to get the job done. He would have called a special session of the Legislature if necessary or issued executive orders. He would have done what needed to be done.
After all, as the state’s chief executive, the buck stops on his desk. He wouldn’t have let the fact that a lot of well-fed state employees are on vacation in the summer stop him.
The governor and his Republican colleagues should be red-faced and apologetic. They are on record in favor of forced births, but they are not on record in support of measures that would guarantee that no child of Idaho will ever go hungry, that every child will be cared for when parents are at work and that they will get an excellent education.
Idaho may love the idea of children, but it just proved that incompetence, neglect, bureaucracy and an inability to cope with the current labor shortage matter more than the reality of a kid’s empty stomach.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
