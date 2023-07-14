The contrast between Idaho’s ban on abortion and this week’s news that the state rejected $14.8 million in federal funds that should have fed low-income kids through the summer couldn’t be more stark. The hypocrisy is shameful.

The state refused to spend the money to make sandwiches, bag them up with apples, chips and juice boxes, and get them to an estimated 123,000 Idaho kids—nearly one of every three students.

Why? Because two state departments said they didn’t have enough staffers to do the paperwork, according to reporting by The Idaho Statesman.

Load comments