Idaho doesn’t need culture wars, but Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, launched this year’s first volley before the Legislature has even convened.

He wants to punish the city of Boise for contributing $12,000 to a gay pride event. In a September letter to Boise Mayor Lauren McClean that surfaced this week, he threatened $20 million a year that the city receives in state sales tax distributions.

Monks is the House assistant majority leader. He “strongly encouraged” Boise to withdraw its sponsorship from the event.

