Idaho doesn’t need culture wars, but Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, launched this year’s first volley before the Legislature has even convened.
He wants to punish the city of Boise for contributing $12,000 to a gay pride event. In a September letter to Boise Mayor Lauren McClean that surfaced this week, he threatened $20 million a year that the city receives in state sales tax distributions.
Monks is the House assistant majority leader. He “strongly encouraged” Boise to withdraw its sponsorship from the event.
Sending threatening letters is a lot easier than dealing with the tough issues that face people every day. Devoting tons of political capital and energy to culture-war grandstanding may get politicians like Monks noticed, but does little to help ordinary Idahoans with the big stuff in their lives.
These include making sure kids have good schools, finding good affordable child care, keeping good jobs with good benefits, caring for seniors and disabled family members. They also include making sure that the places they live are safe.
The pandemic illuminated the nation’s failures in caring for its citizens and showed the world that America’s care systems are either broken or never existed at all.
The brokenness is shameful and embarrassing in the richest nation on Earth. Its common themes are crumbling schools, nonexistent child care services, poor and unaffordable senior care, scant care for the mentally ill or drug-addicted, and tent encampments of unhoused citizens in nearly every major city.
Idaho’s stunningly beautiful landscapes can’t hide the fact that all of these ills exist here.
For several years, the gray walk to the state capitol building when the Legislature is in session has been punctuated by the sight of colorful tent walls that shiver in winter mornings.
It is illegal to sleep in the tents, which are on public property, but they may shelter protestors during the day. Each morning, police roust unhoused people who have “napped” in them at night and make them remove their belongings.
The national labor shortage has left Idaho families with few good options for child care. It has made it difficult for seniors and the disabled to get assistance with the activities of daily living. It has left some businesses unable to do business.
During the pandemic, 28 million Baby Boomers retired. Today, the national figure for the number of unfilled jobs is 10 million.
Where will those workers come from? This is a question that Monks and his statehouse colleagues could address. Also, they could wrestle with the mismatch between Idaho wages and the out-of-reach price of housing. They could find ways to pay for and deliver long-term mental health services or drug treatment to people who can ill afford them.
They could fast track the millions of dollars the Legislature has allocated for public education, shore up those crumbling schools and get real certified teachers into rural schools instead of subs with no training.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week reignited a national debate over homelessness, mental illness and violence when he announced that police would involuntarily hospitalize severely mentally ill people living on his city’s streets and in subway stations.
Adams drew blowback from critics concerned about civil rights violations, the lack of training for police in evaluating mental health and cuts in city funding for various services.
At least the New York mayor is trying to do something about real issues in his city and not manufacturing a pin-the-Jell-O-to-the-wall kind of issue simply to highlight his political muscle.
Idaho legislators take note. Voters sent you to Boise to deal with the tough stuff, not to waste time creating straw-man controversies, “bravely” knocking them down and threatening unjust “punishments.”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
