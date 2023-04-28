Idaho’s school districts have warned for decades that public schools are not in good shape. Many continue to report that schools are falling apart.
Now, some schools in the state may be forced to close because they are old and unsafe and won’t have enough teachers and other staff.
Idaho kids may be left dumb and out.
The Coeur d’Alene School District notified parents last week that if voters reject a $50 million supplemental levy next month that it will be forced to close two elementary schools and lay off teachers.
The district identified four schools whose fates are up in the air because of factors that include location and building condition.
In 2022, Coeur d’Alene was the seventh fastest growing city in the state. However, school funding hasn’t kept up. Voters twice have failed to pass critical levies.
The new levy would replace an existing tax of $76.17 per $100,000 of taxable property value with a $95.21 tax per $100,000 of value. Students’ futures are riding on the $19.04 difference.
The impacts of a failed levy are easy to guess, no matter how deft the district. Kids will be packed tighter into what classrooms remain. Classes will be larger and resources fewer.
Idaho’s school districts have been teetering on a fiscal cliff and in danger of falling for years.
The possibility of school closures and teacher layoffs in Coeur d’Alene is just the latest glaring example of the state’s neglect of its constitutional duty to provide public education. It is the result of a corrosive brew of attitudes about taxation, teachers and education.
The brew bubbles with the always popular ideas that taxes are too high and that schools should teach no more than readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmetic. It is yeasted by resentment that teachers with full-time salaries spend only part of the year in the classroom.
State officials adore the brew.
The Idaho Legislature repeatedly has thumbed its nose at a Supreme Court that has ruled that the state has failed its constitutional duty “to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
In several rulings over several years, the court found that the state hadn’t adequately funded instruction or school facilities. Legislative inaction following the rulings mocked the high court and the state constitution and made Idaho’s kids the victims of educational neglect.
The Legislature did better this year when it passed a property tax relief bill that uses state funding to help pay off existing school bonds and levies and that will help raise teacher salaries.
Even so, it did nothing to relieve school districts of the legal burden of mustering supermajorities of voters to pass the school bonds needed to replace dilapidated schools.
It takes only a simple majority to pass a supplemental levy. The repeated failures in Coeur d’Alene indicate that the majority of taxpayers are tired and frustrated.
Idaho’s uneven school funding leaves too many students in schools with bad plumbing, old wiring and creaking roofs where they get substandard education.
Every time candidates run for state offices, they tout their love for children and their love of learning. Yet, when they walk through the doors of the Capitol, the love evaporates.
Talk is cheap. Growing a legacy of poorly educated people will not be cheap nor easily overcome in the future.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
