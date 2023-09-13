The Gem State is focused on the wrong riches. Its kids are the real gems, but legislators have treated them like gravel under their tires—even though education is one of the top concerns of Idaho voters.
That’s why a report last week by ProPublica and the Idaho Statesman about the crumbling middle and elementary schools in Salmon was not a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the plight of public schools all over Idaho.
The condition of the schools is a shame. The Salmon Middle School is boarded up and fenced off, too old and dangerous to use. Middle school students now attend classes in portable buildings. The elementary school is 70 years old with bad plumbing, uneven floors and safety issues.
Kids aren’t stupid and they cannot help but get the message: You don’t matter, and you aren’t worthy of quality schools.
The shame of the situation does not lie at the feet of Salmon voters, a majority of whom had approved bond issues to build new schools. In 2006, 53% voted in favor of funding a new school. In 2019, 58% voted to support a bond.
However, both times voter approval failed to meet the state-required two-thirds threshold for passage.
The shame lies with the Legislature that repeatedly has refused to lower the threshold for school bonds to a simple 51% majority.
It has poured far more energy into shoveling money back to high-income taxpayers than into ensuring that all students get to attend classes in structurally safe schools that possess the equipment necessary for a high- quality education.
The onerous supermajority bar has sunk school bond after school bond all over the state. It unfairly puts the fate of public schools into the hands of a minority.
Local school boards control the function of public schools in the state, but the Idaho Constitution says that it is the Legislature’s duty “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
It has not only failed in that duty, but has thumbed its nose at the Idaho Supreme Court that in 2005 ordered it to live up to its obligations to repair or replace schools. That was 18 years ago.
At one point, the Legislature created a $25 million fund to build or repair schools in districts that couldn’t. Salmon school supporters told reporters that obtaining the funds is nearly impossible.
In 2022, the Office of Performance Evaluations found that the state has no way to adequately assess the condition of public schools. A survey the office conducted found that administrators in 12 districts said that 53% of their schools needed significant maintenance and repair, with 20% needing to be phased out. They said they needed 19 new schools to accommodate growth.
The state needs more than guess and by gosh reports on its schools.
Last fall, in a one-day special session, the Legislature approved and Gov. Brad Little signed a bill with a $410 million annual increase for education and a $500 million income tax rebate. This totaled nearly half of the state’s $2 billion surplus.
Legislators recently have been trying to get members to agree to call a special session to consider a bill to reinstate a primary presidential election. Instead, it should have a special session aimed at replacing creaky schools starting next spring.
It should, but it won’t unless voters fire up their phones and computers and fill legislators’ inboxes with messages demanding safe schools that honor education, the teachers who deliver it and the students who pursue it.
It is inside school walls where Idaho’s riches truly lie.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
