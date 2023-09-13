The Gem State is focused on the wrong riches. Its kids are the real gems, but legislators have treated them like gravel under their tires—even though education is one of the top concerns of Idaho voters.

That’s why a report last week by ProPublica and the Idaho Statesman about the crumbling middle and elementary schools in Salmon was not a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the plight of public schools all over Idaho.

The condition of the schools is a shame. The Salmon Middle School is boarded up and fenced off, too old and dangerous to use. Middle school students now attend classes in portable buildings. The elementary school is 70 years old with bad plumbing, uneven floors and safety issues.

Load comments