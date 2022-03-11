The evidence is piling up that the Idaho House is verging on the lunatic. Its list of lunatic legislation grew this week.
It approved bills that would transform librarians and doctors into criminals. It also found gremlins lurking in an innocuous bill that representatives denounced and then defeated.
The rush to the end of a legislative session is always a hectic time, and it makes everyone in the state capitol a little crazy. A little crazy may be excusable when facing a firehose of possible new laws, but full-blown lunacy left unchecked can put laws on the books that do a lot of harm.
It’s impossible to make this stuff up.
Top on the House’s lunacy list is HB 666, which would rewrite a state law that currently shields schools, public libraries, universities and museums from prosecution for the distribution of harmful materials to children.
Harmful materials defined in current law include any picture, photograph, drawing, sculpture, film or visual representation of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity, sexual conduct or sado-masochistic abuse.
Printed or verbal descriptions are also considered harmful along with the catch-all “any other material harmful to minors.”
The law says that a person is guilty of disseminating this information when it is made available to a minor or possessed with intent to promote to minors. The offense carries a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
The House passed the bill on a 51-14 vote. Had the Senate not stopped it, it could have made criminals of history, science, anthropology, literature and art teachers, along with librarians, museum curators and even museum guides.
Another bill, HB 675, would have made felons of doctors and parents that treat or permit treatment of a transgender minor under age 18 not only with surgery but with hormones that may delay puberty or change gender characteristics.
The punishment as stated in current law would be imprisonment “for a term of not more than life.” This would be laughable if it were not so serious.
Senate leaders indicated that the House bill will stall in the upper chamber.
Experts in transgender health are divided on the types and timing of medical treatments, so it’s understandable that legislators are also divided.
Some treatments are irreversible. Others carry serious risks. Even so, legislators could have considered many steps to discourage or delay treatments without making criminals of doctors, parents or guardians.
Instead, they ranked doctors and parents who try to help teens through often tumultuous years with murderers and thieves.
Representatives even perceived danger in a benign resolution that would have recognized and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Act. One objected to language that she said would open the door for more federal land-use designations.
This paranoid view about federal lands sank the resolution, 51-18, even though resolutions are advisory and not legally binding.
With a few weeks to go in the session, the lunacy list will surely get longer before it’s over.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
