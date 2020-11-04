The Idaho Department of Lands has decided to desecrate the views near Redfish Lake in exchange for $30,000 a year.
The Idaho Conservation League is undertaking a Hail Mary move to stop a nearly 200-foot-tall cell tower near the lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. It has requested a hearing before the state Land Board over the decision to lease public property to AT&T near another site where a shorter tower already exists.
Dinosaur state laws allow Idaho’s highest elected officials to operate behind closed doors and outside of public expectations that include environmental impact statements, open deliberations and public hearings. State law requires none of those.
That leaves the decision entirely to the members of the Land Board, which is composed of Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
Board members are hiding behind a law that requires the state to generate revenue from state lands for public schools. They are settling for piddling revenue and failing to weigh it against incalculable losses to the public. They are selling out Idaho’s most beloved mountain destination.
The only successful opposition mounted against shameful Land Board moves like this one have included wealthy private individuals or well-funded local government boards willing to undertake an arduous legal stare-down.
In other words, the Land Board listens only to opponents who can credibly promise to sue the state until hell freezes over.
Generations of Idahoans must hope that ICL’s Hail Mary can save the heart of Idaho from this heedless mutilation.
