The police who raided a Kansas newspaper on Aug. 11 engaged in an egregious and likely illegal trampling of the First Amendment.

Police searched the office of the Marion County Record and seized computers and phones used to publish the newspaper. They also entered the home of the newspaper’s publisher.

The whole affair was an object lesson in misapplied force and ham-handed methods that don’t work to keep the names of individuals involved in public events or who may hold public positions out of the news.

