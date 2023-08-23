The police who raided a Kansas newspaper on Aug. 11 engaged in an egregious and likely illegal trampling of the First Amendment.
Police searched the office of the Marion County Record and seized computers and phones used to publish the newspaper. They also entered the home of the newspaper’s publisher.
The whole affair was an object lesson in misapplied force and ham-handed methods that don’t work to keep the names of individuals involved in public events or who may hold public positions out of the news.
It took more than a week for other news organizations to piece together the events that led to the Aug. 11 raid that became national news.
They found that police relied on a complaint from a local restaurant owner that a reporter at the Record had stolen her identity and used it to access private information about the status of her driver’s license.
Police then took that complaint to a district court judge who granted permission for the search-and-seizure operation.
The newspaper denied the allegation that a reporter had illegally obtained or accessed identity information on the public website of the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Post-raid, the Marion County prosecutor declined to pursue the matter because of insufficient evidence between the alleged crime and “the places searched and the items seized,” according to an Associated Press report.
The whole mess never would have happened but for a bristling stew of distrust and fear. A seasoning of misunderstandings about how news organizations operate and the difference between private and public matters brought it to a boil.
News organizations don’t publish or broadcast every piece of information they get. Reporters often can’t verify it or it may involve purely private matters.
News organizations do report on public events, public meetings, public officials, the actions of public employees and comments by citizens. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees their right to do so.
The Associated Press reported that the Record’s publisher said that the newspaper had been looking into the background of the recently hired police chief who led the raid but had published nothing prior to the raid.
The publisher also said the newspaper had reported a comment made by the restaurant owner in a city council meeting in which she said she had been convicted of driving under the influence and later had driven with a suspended license.
The restaurant owner, the police chief and the judge who issued the search warrant found out very quickly that sending police into a newspaper office was no way to stop reporting of public matters or to keep names out of the news. Quite the opposite.
The raid occurred on a Friday. By Monday morning, First Amendment lawyers were on the courthouse steps to protest the judicial hammer used to try to kill a gnat.
National news organizations sent reporters to dig through public records, interview people and piece together the confluence of fears of that may have triggered the raid.
Even without its equipment, the Marion County Record got its next edition on the streets and online with the headline, “Seized . . . but not silenced.”
There are far easier ways to keep names out of the news, starting with a little common sense. Attempting to strangle a news organization isn’t one of them.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
