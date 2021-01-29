A north Idaho State Representative declared this week that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Of the 1,681 Idahoans who had died at that time, she said, “That is nowhere close to a pandemic.” The death toll has since risen to 1,714, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The 423,000 Americans who have died of the virus since it showed up last spring were not enough to impress Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and her colleagues in the House. In a 55-15 vote, they supported lifting all limits on large gatherings where the virus spreads like water in a flood.
If the Senate goes along with the House in approving House Concurrent Resolution 2, the limits on gatherings will be lifted without the signature of the governor who had ordered them.
The population of Ada County at 481,000 people is the largest in Idaho. If 423,000 of its residents had died in the last year, the rest of Idaho would be aghast, afraid and calling on leaders to protect them from the same fate.
The populations of Sun Valley, Shoshone and Driggs are between 1,282 and 1,805. If everyone in just one of those towns dropped dead within a few months, the state would be in an uproar.
In either case, Idaho’s senators and congressmen would pound their podiums on the floor of Congress to call for an investigation and help from the federal government.
The representatives who supported the resolution, however, didn’t speak of those who have died. Instead, they spoke about the frustration of not being able to pack school gyms for sporting events and awards ceremonies. They described this as an intolerable restriction on family freedom.
People who fear contracting the virus at such events should just stay away, they reasoned. Absent was any discussion of the spread of the virus beyond an event.
As Idahoans, we think of ourselves as strong, independent, considerate people—good neighbors who work hard. The debate on the House floor had none of those characteristics. It was worthy of a two-year-old whose favorite toy has been wrested from its grasp. It was pure childish frustration.
When deaths were mounting during the Vietnam War, people took to the streets to protest and to try to end it. American military fatalities in that war ultimately totaled 58,220.
The Greatest Generation lost 405,000 of its military men and women in the roughly four years in which the U.S. fought in World War II. The nation mourned every one of them.
Those wars were very real and people died. The global pandemic is not real for Idaho. If it were, the majority of the state’s representatives would be fighting it like their parents’ and grandparents’ generations fought wars—with determination.
The questions before Idahoans now are twofold. How many people have to die before the pandemic becomes real? What kind of people have we become?
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
