Affordable workforce housing won the election last week. Every candidate who ran in Ketchum and Hailey and every candidate who won endorsed increasing the supply of housing.
This means that 100% of the more than 1,500 Ketchum residents and more than 1,400 Hailey residents who cast ballots backed candidates who support doing something about the critical local housing shortage.
Now the real work must start.
This is not work that can plod or mosey. It is work that needs to be accomplished at sprint speed because cities in the Sun Valley area are decades behind other mountain resorts on this issue and must play catch-up.
Ketchum Mayor-elect Neil Bradshaw and Councilmembers-elect Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton, all incumbents, promised to hire a housing expert to work in city government.
They said the city needs someone whose job it is to find ways to remedy the housing shortage, a shortage that is squeezing local businesses and making life miserable for local workers. They acknowledged that the city needs to find ways to navigate Idaho laws that handcuff housing.
The city is a full partner in the Blaine County Housing Authority. However, the BCHA is a hobbled political hybrid that serves two masters. It was created to keep the political heat that housing issues generate from scorching elected officials. This is the root of its failure to meet the demand for workforce housing.
The housing shortage has now generated so much heat every elected official in every City Hall in the Wood River Valley is sweating.
In Ketchum’s most recent budget, the City Council approved spending $51,000 to hire a Boise housing consultant. It was a wimpy move that will generate another dusty tome for city archives unless someone is on the ground here to execute plans and relentlessly seek solutions.
Ketchum’s mayor and councilmembers should keep the promise they made, reopen the city budget and find the money to get a skilled and gung-ho housing official on the job ASAP.
It is a strange system in which 65% of the voters vote against an incumbent and he is returned into office. And interestingly, I have never seen the runner up at a single City meeting, so it will be interesting to see if he is more than puffery on the issues. But we have to play the cards on the table. The IME is right about the years of delay and the dis-empowered BCHA.
I sent the City a note on housing this week (participate@ketchumidaho.org).
https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/elizabeth-milias-who-lives-there/
This is a disturbing report about the rampant abuse of community housing in the Aspen system.
It is hard to garner support for workforce housing without confidence that the system is not prone to abuse. In Ketchum, the narrative is that there is significant abuse of existing deed restrictions. The current BCHA system that relies on community members to inform on the abusers does not contribute to addressing that narrative.
The community is not clear on who lives in our deed-restricted units. BCHA has not done the same kind of audit that Aspen is doing. Requests for information from KCDC/Syringa on Northwood Place go unanswered. Bluebird is being pushed through the process with no disclosure of its alleged “local preference.” The City Administrator acknowledged in a City Council meeting that Ketchum itself does not enforce its deed restrictions.
Just last week a story went around town of a “trust fund” person moving into Northwood Place last month. In Chilali, it is common knowledge that one deed-restricted unit was sublet for five years. Residents in the Scott Building state they do not understand how at least one of the owners qualified for it. P&Z Chairman Morrow has stated in P&Z meetings that he knows of several units in Warm Springs that are sublet.
This is unacceptable. Worse, it creates a narrative that makes it difficult for the community to get to a consensus on what should be done for workforce housing, and leads to inaction.
We urge the City of Ketchum to take immediate steps to build community confidence in community housing. In particular, we suggest the following:
1. conduct a similar audit to what Aspen has been doing
2. require BCHA to change its compliance approach and move to a proactive system of enforcement
We also believe the City of Ketchum should move quickly on the following:
1. Stop the continued conversion of long-term rentals to short-term rentals by passing Sandpoint type legislation
2. Increase the lodging tax from 3% to 12% and invest that in deed restrictions for Ketchum worker housing via LOT referendum in May 2022
3. Restore the Ketchum Housing Commission and take back its delegation of responsibilities from BCHA.
4. Hire a full time housing person in Ketchum’s Planning Department to be tasked with creating and implementing a long term strategy for workforce housing. Telluride’s 2004 strategic plan may provide some guidance.
5. Coordinate with other WRV political entities on a county-wide strategy for workforce housing; in particular, come up with a coordinated plan to increase the density of workforce housing around St Lukes
6. Increase the in-lieu fee on an annual basis, in consultation with all impacted parties, and use the funds for workforce housing
7. Evaluate all excess City real estate as to its highest and best use, with the likelihood that some should be sold and some should be developed to address our housing needs.
8. Think creatively of how to quickly develop additional housing that is deed-restricted to Ketchum workers. For example, can a third story go on the firehouse? Can housing be built on top of the Y parking lot? Can the fire training facility in the LI be outsourced and the land used for City worker housing?
9. Work with other Idaho cities to lobby Boise for relief on STR regulation and to gain the ability to charge a flip tax on second homes to fund workforce housing.
10. Formally budget the amounts held in the “strategic initiatives fund” toward workforce housing.
To the average citizen of Ketchum, it looks like the only option being generated in City Hall is Bluebird, that there are questions about who will live there, that the cost per unit is 4-5x of the cost per unit of the Meadows tiny homes, and that there is no plan for anything after Bluebird. This contributes to the narrative that workforce housing is prone to abuse and a waste of taxpayer resources.
We urge the City to move expeditiously to change the narrative and restore public confidence in workforce housing.
We have a long history of not addressing our workforce and affordable housing needs. The Blaine County Housing Authority should become a department within the County, or within Ketchum, with full visibility and accountability. Housing needs to be elevated to the level of public health, public safety and public works. It's been stated that housing is infrastructure. Our most important capital asset is human capital. We can use the experience and success of other mountain towns to form the blueprint for moving forward. We must have a sense of urgency.
