Until the world has a vaccine against COVID-19 and until the people of the world are vaccinated, every newspaper editorial, every opinion column and every news broadcast should start with the words “Wear a mask in public places and practice social distancing.”
Unless that message sinks in, the Sun Valley area, Idaho and the rest of the U.S. risk repeated business shutdowns or massive numbers of deaths. The time is past for arguing about it. The key to everyone’s continued good health is to do it.
Only then will citizens be able to return to dealing with important public issues.
In the Sun Valley area, one of the most persistent is the scarcity of workforce housing. Generations of elected officials have said they want to increase the supply of housing—or they’ve said nothing.
Some of the latter placed faith in the “marketplace” to build homes that ordinary people with ordinary local incomes could afford. Some said the people who can’t afford homes didn’t deserve to live here. Others believed it was a failure of local workers or employers that people were unable to afford high prices.
Efforts to build workforce housing were defeated again and again by fears that if local workers occupy homes nearby property values will fall. The fear is patently false, yet fiction has trumped fact again and again.
Such “wins” never take place in public. Projects are scuttled with backroom maneuvers that defeat funding for housing, by threats of frivolous lawsuits or through the use of ordinances that allow large developments to buy out of providing workforce housing by paying in-lieu fees that go nowhere.
Instead of workforce housing, parks, new city facilities and public employee housing allowances get the nod. Development of quiet parks and housing for emergency service workers isn’t controversial. Housing for everyone else is another matter.
So it was no surprise this week that first-term Ketchum City Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said, “We haven’t done anything on affordable housing, and it’s driving me crazy.”
Longtime Councilman Michael David said the city needs to be more “aggressive.”
Those were nice words, but they’re meaningless. Ketchum’s priorities are clear. Construction on a new $11.5 million fire station will start soon. Then, the city will overhaul another building for a new City Hall that it bought for $3.1 million.
Housing is Ketchum’s version of the movie “Groundhog Day.” Same script, different day, sleep, repeat. It’s a tiresome rerun when no one is seriously crafting a happy ending.
absolutely true ---Efforts to build workforce housing were defeated again and again by fears that if local workers occupy homes nearby property values will fall. i have seen it happen in 4 different areas of the country that i have lived in. i did a job in malibu ca. about 10 or 12 yrs ago after a fire and we all had to live in personal trailers or r.v.s on the property we were working on. -- no housing was build for us and some companies were there for 6 yrs. they did it in northern cal and the area is now a full on barrio,rife with drugs and prostitution as well as the tradesmen working there. the areas value plummeted. it's a fact---low cost housing becomes ghettos---- they start out with an ideal and good thoughts but attract a low rent crowd. sorry to say it but its true,if you cant afford to live somewhere then you cant afford to work there either. and its not fair for the people that bust their backs every day to maintain a home in a nice are,only to have cheap labor roll into town and take their jobs.. you folks that believe in this have had too much kool aid . you don't have to work and maintain a home in an expensive area or you are a wealthy liberal that is not on the front lines working anyway. p.s. covid has nothing to do with any of this. that too is a liberal fear mongering excuse not to work and happens to be fake news.
Unfortunately, it is not just a 'housing' issue. The detrimental effects cascade all down the valley with highway congestion, pollution, accidents, wildlife collisions, etc. And since the north valley employers for the most part do not have to experience that impact to the south, they don't care.
I guess being a sanctuary valley does have repercussions, please have the employers provide housing for their low wage workers not us taxpayers,they caused this problem.
You want prices to rise 25% at your favorite local business? Sure, then we will provide the housing. While the KURA gives $190k to a developer for sidewalks!
this is a issue with Idaho being a right to work state. it has people cutting each others prices to the bone so that they can get the job and feed their kids. it will never happen but the only way to head off this problem is to "unionize" or pass an ordinance that people cant hire out of county help . when they apply for a permit they have to sign an agreement.----like i said---never happen. low wage workers have an effect on the quality of life wherever they go. it results in more traffic and accidents,more applications for social services,more local unemployment,more pressure on local hospitals etc.
