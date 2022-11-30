Tents under urban overpasses, on sidewalks and vacant lots have become as much a part of urban landscapes as concrete and steel. It doesn’t have to be this way.
An estimated half-million Americans live without permanent housing. Two-thirds are single individuals. A third are families, often with children. Their numbers have increased by about 1% in recent years.
As America’s population has grown, the supply of affordable housing has not.
Job losses, serious illness, domestic violence, addiction, or rising rents push people onto the couches of friends and relatives, into cars and, finally, onto the streets.
Shelter beds are full. Communal facilities feel, or are, unsafe. Drinking is not allowed. Pets are not allowed. Boys 16 and older are not allowed.
The American Rescue Plan allotted $1.1 billion to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address homelessness. A new program distributed 70,000 new housing vouchers to cities and loosened limitations to allow for higher rents and better landlord incentives.
In too many places, the extra money hasn’t helped. According to the Los Angeles Times, only 45% of California’s extra vouchers have been used despite the state’s high number of homeless. It seems like the homeless problem is intractable.
Housing is particularly tight in San Diego but that community has put a dent into its homeless problem by making sure it uses all its vouchers. The key, as with most human problems, has been to pair the money with hands-on help in one intentional system.
To take advantage of the vouchers, unhoused residents of most cities must try to navigate multiple agency requirements and are often burdened with transportation and communication barriers. The expectation is that each agency should be more accountable for protecting its processes than its clients.
San Diego turned that expectation on its head. One agency was created to help clients apply for the vouchers, wait for approval and find appropriate housing.
San Diego also adapted its voucher payments from a city-wide to a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach. The wider range of qualifying maximum rents means more housing is available.
Landlords, case managers and formerly unhoused clients have all found success in this program. Does it always work? Of course not.
However, what San Diego and the HUD voucher program have proved is that America does not have to make people live on the streets. Best practices should be followed by other cities to eliminate homelessness.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
