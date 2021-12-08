In 2020, Ketchum restarted a discussion dating back to 2005 about how it might protect “historic” buildings. It has fared no better now than it did then.

With two tie-breaking votes from Mayor Neil Bradshaw in 2020, the city threw a hasty moratorium on development of 26 “historical and culturally significant” structures in the downtown core, extended it through the end of this year and appointed members to a Historical Preservation Commission tasked to come up with a plan.

In all, the moves were a transparent attempt to use the legal leverage of historic preservation to hamper development in the commercial core. They were initiated in the name of a rosy past that exists mostly in imagination.

They were also a reaction to local upheaval sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have become a rush to correct a previous administration’s decision to junk the city’s form-based development design guidelines.

Most of the structures deemed “historical and culturally significant” that landed on a hopscotch list for protection are like a toddler’s favorite blankie. They are comfortable, familiar and reassuring scraps of what was. However, to insist that the scraps are in fact a blanket would be to endanger the child’s health—and the city’s.

Of 26 properties on the list, three are potential kindling, two are A-frames built in the 1960s, seven are unremarkable old houses or cabins, and two have already been preserved as city property.

Only a handful may be historically or culturally significant, according to a letter signed by the Idaho Mountain Section president of the American Institute of Architects.

In the 1970s, Ketchum and the other cities in the Wood River Valley accepted dense development in their commercial cores. This allowed Blaine County to prevent the spaces in between them on state Highway 75 from becoming ugly, traffic-clogged commercial strips like the ones that defiled most other American towns in the 20th century.

Last week, the City Council balked at what looked like slapdash preservation and design initiatives. It should take the time it needs to get them right.

