In 2020, Ketchum restarted a discussion dating back to 2005 about how it might protect “historic” buildings. It has fared no better now than it did then.
With two tie-breaking votes from Mayor Neil Bradshaw in 2020, the city threw a hasty moratorium on development of 26 “historical and culturally significant” structures in the downtown core, extended it through the end of this year and appointed members to a Historical Preservation Commission tasked to come up with a plan.
In all, the moves were a transparent attempt to use the legal leverage of historic preservation to hamper development in the commercial core. They were initiated in the name of a rosy past that exists mostly in imagination.
They were also a reaction to local upheaval sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have become a rush to correct a previous administration’s decision to junk the city’s form-based development design guidelines.
Most of the structures deemed “historical and culturally significant” that landed on a hopscotch list for protection are like a toddler’s favorite blankie. They are comfortable, familiar and reassuring scraps of what was. However, to insist that the scraps are in fact a blanket would be to endanger the child’s health—and the city’s.
Of 26 properties on the list, three are potential kindling, two are A-frames built in the 1960s, seven are unremarkable old houses or cabins, and two have already been preserved as city property.
Only a handful may be historically or culturally significant, according to a letter signed by the Idaho Mountain Section president of the American Institute of Architects.
In the 1970s, Ketchum and the other cities in the Wood River Valley accepted dense development in their commercial cores. This allowed Blaine County to prevent the spaces in between them on state Highway 75 from becoming ugly, traffic-clogged commercial strips like the ones that defiled most other American towns in the 20th century.
Last week, the City Council balked at what looked like slapdash preservation and design initiatives. It should take the time it needs to get them right.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
I find our approach to historical preservation well-intentioned, but confusing. Preserving historic structures means not tearing them down. Yet, according to the City Planner at the 12/6 City Council Meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) does not have the power to prevent demolition, only to delay it. On the other hand there are only two minor incentives to owners--a building code abeyance and parking relief. So if the HPC provides no incentives and can't prevent demolition, what's the point? Highlighting what is historic is a good thing, but is is enough to justify the added level of bureaucracy in the development path? It seems like the HPC cannot achieve its goal of preserving historic buildings. What could? Better incentives. 1: create an analog to the Land Trust where owners of historic structures can donate development rights and get a tax break. Money in their pocket is the best incentive. 2: create a deed restriction program where the city can buy a demolition restriction from the property owner. If the community wants to preserve a building, it should be willing to share the costs of preserving it. We need a re-think of how we are going about this.
