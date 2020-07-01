Idaho will carry the everlasting shame of the state’s refusal to ban discrimination against all citizens including those who are lesbian, gay and transgender. But thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, that shame now will be history.
In a 6-3 decision, court justices ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ individuals from discrimination based on sex. The act’s protections had been under siege by right-wing ideologues and threatened by the inertia of fearful state lawmakers.
Liberal and conservative justices alike came down on the side of equal protection under the law, unlike nearly half of the states, which had not.
For 15 years, Idaho failed to protect all its citizens by refusing to add the words “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” to its Human Rights Act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability.
For 15 years, the Idaho Legislature snubbed and cruelly dismissed the mistreatment of the state’s LGBTQ citizens.
After a three-day hearing before the House State Affairs Committee in 2015, only four Democrats on the 13-member committee voted to move a bill forward that would have included the words. It was the only hearing such a bill ever received. Opponents argued that banning discrimination would tread on their religious beliefs.
Though similar bills were introduced every year thereafter, none received a hearing.
Idaho’s highest elected officials turned their backs on the concept that all people are created equal under the U.S. Constitution.
Just last year, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden signed a friend-of-the-court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court that called on it to rule against the three LGBTQ people who had sued after being fired from their jobs because of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Wasden put the state’s shame of shoddy treatment of its LBGTQ citizens on the record at the highest level. The state’s position would have left them in fear of losing jobs, homes and access to facilities and businesses open to the public.
The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court can’t erase the shame, but relegates it to the dustbin of history where it belongs.
