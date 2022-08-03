Blaine County and its cities must crack down on garbage that kills bears.
Last month, a bear’s hankering for garbage again forced the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to kill it to protect the careless humans who had neglected to protect the wildlife they profess to love.
The bear wasn’t the first to meet that fate here, and she won’t be the last unless we humans change our ways.
Another bear that rummaged through the North Fork Campground’s overflowing dumpsters and the sloppy leavings of campers is also on the Most Wanted List.
Each time a bear is euthanized, residents object and argue that something else should be done. They are right, but it’s not what they think.
The county and the valley’s cities could require bear-proof garbage containers and end the problem. At the very least, they could impose big fines on property owners and businesses that put containers on streets before pick-up day or fail to secure dumpsters.
Biologists try to keep wildlife out of trouble by using aversive measures—loud noises, shiny slivers of flapping material or rubber pellets that sting but don’t kill.
Elected leaders should impose similarly stringent measures on humans by enacting bear-protection ordinances and enforcing them with stinging fines.
Otherwise, the needless slaughter of hapless bears and the dismay it sparks will go on.
It would also help to quit luring them closer to town with bear bait.
